Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has reiterated his commitment to the Zimbabwean Constitution, affirming that he will not extend his presidential term beyond 2028. This declaration came during the 21st Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference in Bulawayo, where the President emphasized his dedication to upholding the constitutional limits he helped draft.

The topic of extending the President's term was raised by Zanu-PF's 10 provincial chapters, all of which proposed extending his tenure until 2030. However, Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, clarified that the President had firmly expressed his decision against extending his mandate, despite being consulted on three occasions.

"His Excellency's hand was involved in drafting the current Constitution. He is a constitutionalist and has made it clear that he will abide by the Constitution, which limits presidential terms," said Chinamasa, emphasizing that the President has no intention of serving beyond the constitutional term limit.

The topic of extending President Mnangagwa's term has been under consideration since August, with the President remaining consistent in his stance throughout various consultations, according to Chinamasa. "I was granted a meeting in August where I raised the issue... I asked again for a meeting in mid-September... [and] on Tuesday," he explained. "Each time, I got the same answer: he will not serve beyond 2028."

Chinamasa noted that any amendment to extend the presidential term would require significant constitutional changes, including two separate referendums to remove term limits and adjust presidential restrictions. Despite the desire from within the party for an extension, Chinamasa emphasized that, without the President's agreement, such a proposal could not proceed.

Chinamasa also highlighted achievements under President Mnangagwa's leadership, acknowledging the party's motivation for the extension request. However, he stressed that the President was resolute, valuing his constitutional legacy.

Other resolutions were passed at the conference, including the establishment of a Conflict Resolution Committee within the party, initiatives for the digitalization of party voter rolls, and the declaration of July 1 as a public holiday in memory of the late Vice-President, Dr. Joshua Nyongolo Nkomo. Additionally, Chinamasa underscored the importance of enforcing the party's 50-50 gender policy to increase women's access to leadership roles.

President Mnangagwa's steadfast decision reinforces his commitment to Zimbabwe's democratic principles, setting a precedent for future leadership transitions while adhering to the values enshrined in the nation's Constitution.

Source - The Sunday News

