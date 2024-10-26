Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three students from Girls College, Bulawayo, took center stage as they guided President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a Zanu-PF-organized tree-planting event at the Famona Fire Brigade Station Park. The event, which transformed the park into a green recreational space, saw the President planting a drought-resistant Wisteria tree (mukweshangoma/umphaca) and unveiling a plaque dedicated in his honor.Breaking tradition, the students - Natasha Sibanda, Mutsaiwaishe Mhlanga, and Otarile Sengwayo - were given the distinguished role of leading the session, interacting directly with the President and explaining the importance of environmental conservation.Natasha Sibanda, a Form Two student, shared a personal connection she felt when learning that she shared an animal totem, Shumba, with the President. "I felt connected due to the fact that we have the same animal totem but different tribal origins. Researching his totem gave me a better understanding of my own identity," Natasha remarked, referencing the President's grandfather, General Kushanduka Mubengo, who fought alongside General Mtshane Khumalo in the historic Pupu Battle.Her confident presentation was met with approval by the President, who chatted warmly with Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga in response.Mutsaiwaishe Mhlanga described the significance of the trees, sharing how impactful it was to discuss environmental stewardship with the President. "I'm very pleased to present to the President the importance of the tree. At the end, I mentioned its medicinal properties, and the President asked what it could treat. It's an experience I'll cherish forever," she said.Otarile Sengwayo had the honor of welcoming the President and the First Lady, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, and presenting a dedication for her. "I felt very proud to make a presentation to the President and the First Lady," she reflected on the rare opportunity.During the session, President Mnangagwa stressed the critical role of trees for current and future generations, highlighting that the newly planted trees would provide a refreshing green space. "Trees are life because the oxygen we breathe comes from them. By planting these trees, we want to demonstrate to younger generations that they should conserve them. This space will one day serve as a relaxing park," he noted, humorously adding that future visitors would "enjoy the breeze here, speaking English, not knowing that President Mnangagwa and the First Lady planted the trees."The President named one of the trees after his grandfather, Gen Mubengo, further honoring his heritage.First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the Secretary for Environment in the Politburo and a tree-planting ambassador, spoke passionately about the need to address deforestation. She urged the nation to plant more trees, especially during the rainy season. "Wherever I go, I have seen that we have lost a lot of trees. Trees are life for the living and those yet to be born," she said, calling on citizens to join the cause and safeguard Zimbabwe's natural resources.The tree-planting initiative left a lasting impression, particularly on the young Girls College students who helped lead the event, marking a memorable occasion dedicated to environmental preservation and community engagement.