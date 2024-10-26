Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Three students from Girls College, Bulawayo, took center stage as they guided President Emmerson Mnangagwa in a Zanu-PF-organized tree-planting event at the Famona Fire Brigade Station Park. The event, which transformed the park into a green recreational space, saw the President planting a drought-resistant Wisteria tree (mukweshangoma/umphaca) and unveiling a plaque dedicated in his honor.

Breaking tradition, the students - Natasha Sibanda, Mutsaiwaishe Mhlanga, and Otarile Sengwayo - were given the distinguished role of leading the session, interacting directly with the President and explaining the importance of environmental conservation.

Natasha Sibanda, a Form Two student, shared a personal connection she felt when learning that she shared an animal totem, Shumba, with the President. "I felt connected due to the fact that we have the same animal totem but different tribal origins. Researching his totem gave me a better understanding of my own identity," Natasha remarked, referencing the President's grandfather, General Kushanduka Mubengo, who fought alongside General Mtshane Khumalo in the historic Pupu Battle.

Her confident presentation was met with approval by the President, who chatted warmly with Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga in response.

Mutsaiwaishe Mhlanga described the significance of the trees, sharing how impactful it was to discuss environmental stewardship with the President. "I'm very pleased to present to the President the importance of the tree. At the end, I mentioned its medicinal properties, and the President asked what it could treat. It's an experience I'll cherish forever," she said.

Otarile Sengwayo had the honor of welcoming the President and the First Lady, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, and presenting a dedication for her. "I felt very proud to make a presentation to the President and the First Lady," she reflected on the rare opportunity.

During the session, President Mnangagwa stressed the critical role of trees for current and future generations, highlighting that the newly planted trees would provide a refreshing green space. "Trees are life because the oxygen we breathe comes from them. By planting these trees, we want to demonstrate to younger generations that they should conserve them. This space will one day serve as a relaxing park," he noted, humorously adding that future visitors would "enjoy the breeze here, speaking English, not knowing that President Mnangagwa and the First Lady planted the trees."

The President named one of the trees after his grandfather, Gen Mubengo, further honoring his heritage.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, the Secretary for Environment in the Politburo and a tree-planting ambassador, spoke passionately about the need to address deforestation. She urged the nation to plant more trees, especially during the rainy season. "Wherever I go, I have seen that we have lost a lot of trees. Trees are life for the living and those yet to be born," she said, calling on citizens to join the cause and safeguard Zimbabwe's natural resources.

The tree-planting initiative left a lasting impression, particularly on the young Girls College students who helped lead the event, marking a memorable occasion dedicated to environmental preservation and community engagement.

Source - The Sunday News

Comments


Must Read

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

34 mins ago | 6 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

44 mins ago | 48 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

3 hrs ago | 267 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 156 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

7 hrs ago | 322 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

19 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

19 hrs ago | 82 Views

Illegal gold miner shot dead at Eureka mine

20 hrs ago | 909 Views

Muppet Starmer says Israel has the right, Iran should not respond

24 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman says Commonwealth is a 'needless albatross'

24 hrs ago | 716 Views

Lack of development irks Bulawayo councillors

26 Oct 2024 at 16:15hrs | 437 Views

Man falls to death during scuffle with sex worker

26 Oct 2024 at 15:42hrs | 2029 Views

Dembare suspends Shandirwa without pay and benefits

26 Oct 2024 at 15:38hrs | 431 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors climb on FIFA Rankings

26 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 956 Views

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

26 Oct 2024 at 13:21hrs | 539 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

26 Oct 2024 at 13:16hrs | 2407 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution to amend the Constitution

26 Oct 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1133 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

26 Oct 2024 at 13:02hrs | 417 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

26 Oct 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1543 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

26 Oct 2024 at 12:53hrs | 327 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 239 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 283 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 176 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

26 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 344 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

26 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 218 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

26 Oct 2024 at 12:50hrs | 241 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

26 Oct 2024 at 12:49hrs | 929 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

26 Oct 2024 at 12:48hrs | 182 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

26 Oct 2024 at 12:47hrs | 122 Views