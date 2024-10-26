Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Sipho Mazibuko, the founder of Miss Rural Zimbabwe and a controversial model coach, is embroiled in a dispute with one of her models, Grace Sibanda, from Matabeleland South province, over a passport deal that has reportedly gone awry.

Sibanda, a contender for the national Miss Rural title, has decided to withdraw from the pageant, citing frustration over the US$180 she paid Mazibuko two months ago for passport processing. In a text message addressed to Mazibuko, Sibanda expressed her disappointment, stating, "You claimed that I needed a passport to pursue an international modelling career, but since then, you've been giving me excuses whenever I ask about going to the passport office to apply."

Sibanda further asserted that she feels misled and is requesting a full refund of her money. "I'm no longer interested in pursuing modelling with your agency, and I expect my refund to be processed promptly," she added.

According to sources close to the situation, uncertainty surrounding the national pageant has led several models to withdraw their participation. One source commented, "There is so much debt; they (Miss Rural Production) owe almost everyone, and at this point, even if they get funding, it will all go into paying debt."

In a letter from Mental Voices Trust, which Mazibuko shared in response to Sibanda's concerns, Mazibuko claimed that Sibanda had fallen ill and incurred medical expenses. The letter outlined that Mazibuko had used Sibanda's passport application funds to secure a new birth certificate after the model's original document was found to be damaged and unregistered.

Mazibuko explained, "The birth certificate came out. To avoid the money being spent, I duly gave it to my connection at the passport office… because I suspected and knew that if the money came back home, Grace would never have a passport."

Mazibuko also mentioned that during the boot camp, Sibanda became seriously ill, prompting Mental Voices Trust to cover her medical bills, which amounted to US$360. In her letter, she requested that Sibanda's family contribute to the medical expenses, emphasizing that the financial situation complicates the refund request.

Sibanda confirmed the situation, stating, "I fell ill, and she took me to the doctors and said I must not tell my parents because they would be stressed." She added that she had written to Mazibuko after noticing several red flags regarding the management of her modelling career.

This dispute follows Mazibuko's recent public criticism of singer Jeys Marabini, whom she accused of neglecting a 23-year-old debt during a live radio interview. As the situation unfolds, it remains unclear how the ongoing disputes and claims will affect the future of the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant and its participants.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Model, #Mazibuko, #Row

Comments


Must Read

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

32 mins ago | 5 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

42 mins ago | 46 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

2 hrs ago | 406 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

3 hrs ago | 173 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

3 hrs ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

3 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

7 hrs ago | 321 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

8 hrs ago | 400 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

19 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

19 hrs ago | 82 Views

Illegal gold miner shot dead at Eureka mine

20 hrs ago | 909 Views

Muppet Starmer says Israel has the right, Iran should not respond

24 hrs ago | 778 Views

Mnangagwa spokesman says Commonwealth is a 'needless albatross'

24 hrs ago | 715 Views

Lack of development irks Bulawayo councillors

24 hrs ago | 437 Views

Man falls to death during scuffle with sex worker

26 Oct 2024 at 15:42hrs | 2029 Views

Dembare suspends Shandirwa without pay and benefits

26 Oct 2024 at 15:38hrs | 431 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors climb on FIFA Rankings

26 Oct 2024 at 15:31hrs | 954 Views

Zuma to appeal ANC decision to expel him

26 Oct 2024 at 13:21hrs | 539 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to extend Presidency despite party resolution

26 Oct 2024 at 13:16hrs | 2407 Views

ED2030 a reality as Zanu-PF passes resolution to amend the Constitution

26 Oct 2024 at 13:03hrs | 1133 Views

ZAA Founder on Diaspora, ZIG, Xenophobia and Julius Malema

26 Oct 2024 at 13:02hrs | 417 Views

Chiwenga steers clear of the Mnangagwa-2030 mantra

26 Oct 2024 at 12:58hrs | 1543 Views

Congregant arrested for stealing church funds

26 Oct 2024 at 12:53hrs | 327 Views

Woman suffers miscarriage after being beaten up by her husband

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 239 Views

Uncle and niece fight it out in court

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 283 Views

Man claims he cultivated dagga to boost sexual prowess

26 Oct 2024 at 12:52hrs | 176 Views

Jilted lover storms bedroom, attacks half naked rival

26 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 344 Views

Bosso fans to boycott the next BF match again

26 Oct 2024 at 12:51hrs | 218 Views

Sangoma brutally killed by ex-boyfriend

26 Oct 2024 at 12:50hrs | 241 Views

Man prevents wife from shaving privates for a year

26 Oct 2024 at 12:49hrs | 929 Views

ZiG inflation rate now pegged at 37.2%

26 Oct 2024 at 12:48hrs | 182 Views

Safety of Zimbabweans in Botswana has been guaranteed

26 Oct 2024 at 12:47hrs | 122 Views