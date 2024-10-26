Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sipho Mazibuko, the founder of Miss Rural Zimbabwe and a controversial model coach, is embroiled in a dispute with one of her models, Grace Sibanda, from Matabeleland South province, over a passport deal that has reportedly gone awry.Sibanda, a contender for the national Miss Rural title, has decided to withdraw from the pageant, citing frustration over the US$180 she paid Mazibuko two months ago for passport processing. In a text message addressed to Mazibuko, Sibanda expressed her disappointment, stating, "You claimed that I needed a passport to pursue an international modelling career, but since then, you've been giving me excuses whenever I ask about going to the passport office to apply."Sibanda further asserted that she feels misled and is requesting a full refund of her money. "I'm no longer interested in pursuing modelling with your agency, and I expect my refund to be processed promptly," she added.According to sources close to the situation, uncertainty surrounding the national pageant has led several models to withdraw their participation. One source commented, "There is so much debt; they (Miss Rural Production) owe almost everyone, and at this point, even if they get funding, it will all go into paying debt."In a letter from Mental Voices Trust, which Mazibuko shared in response to Sibanda's concerns, Mazibuko claimed that Sibanda had fallen ill and incurred medical expenses. The letter outlined that Mazibuko had used Sibanda's passport application funds to secure a new birth certificate after the model's original document was found to be damaged and unregistered.Mazibuko explained, "The birth certificate came out. To avoid the money being spent, I duly gave it to my connection at the passport office… because I suspected and knew that if the money came back home, Grace would never have a passport."Mazibuko also mentioned that during the boot camp, Sibanda became seriously ill, prompting Mental Voices Trust to cover her medical bills, which amounted to US$360. In her letter, she requested that Sibanda's family contribute to the medical expenses, emphasizing that the financial situation complicates the refund request.Sibanda confirmed the situation, stating, "I fell ill, and she took me to the doctors and said I must not tell my parents because they would be stressed." She added that she had written to Mazibuko after noticing several red flags regarding the management of her modelling career.This dispute follows Mazibuko's recent public criticism of singer Jeys Marabini, whom she accused of neglecting a 23-year-old debt during a live radio interview. As the situation unfolds, it remains unclear how the ongoing disputes and claims will affect the future of the Miss Rural Zimbabwe pageant and its participants.