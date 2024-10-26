Latest News Editor's Choice


Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Employees of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have turned to Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, appealing for assistance in recovering approximately US$1.2 million in outstanding salaries. The funds in question are linked to a government allocation meant for the CCC, but internal strife within the party has complicated matters, particularly with the self-imposed secretary general, Sengezo Tshabangu, controlling the account.

The employees, some of whom have not received payment for up to 24 months, attribute their plight to Tshabangu's maneuvers that have allegedly thrown the party's operations into disarray. The CCC is currently fractured into three factions led by Tshabangu, Jameson Timba, and Welshman Ncube, who are embroiled in a power struggle over a reported allocation of ZiG22 million under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

The affected CCC employees were contracted before the party split, working in various roles within the technical department between 2022 and 2023. They were assured of salary payments upon the disbursement of the government funds, which have yet to materialize.

Ncube's faction has stated that it is unable to pay the alleged salary arrears, with Secretary General Charlton Hwende emphasizing the priority of compensating election agents instead. Conversely, Tshabangu has expressed a willingness to pay the employees once he receives the allocated funds.

In a formal letter to Minister Ziyambi, CCC chief of staff Trust Mamombe implored the minister to facilitate the payment of the overdue salaries directly to the employees' bank accounts. The letter states, "We write, Hon Minister, seeking the indulgence of your esteemed office to facilitate the payment of CCC employees' salaries from the government funding payable to the CCC under the Political Parties Finance Act."

Mamombe further stressed that the employees were not concerned with which faction received the funds, but rather insisted that their rights, as guaranteed by the constitution, be respected. He wrote, "We look forward to the delivery of justice for the employees of the party from your good office. We have no interest in your final determination of where the rest of the CCC funds after deducting the employees' bill will go."

However, Minister Ziyambi responded to inquiries from The Standard, stating he had not received the letter and was currently attending a ZANU-PF conference. "I can't respond to issues based on a letter that I have not received," he said.

The internal turmoil escalated after Tshabangu allegedly seized control of the CCC from its founder, Nelson Chamisa, who had established the party in January 2022. Chamisa subsequently departed, citing frustration over what he perceived as the party being hijacked by state influences and ZANU-PF proxies.

As tensions rise and employees continue to await their much-needed compensation, the future of the CCC remains uncertain amid ongoing factional battles.

