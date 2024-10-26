Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

by Staff reporter
The recently concluded ZANU-PF conference has unveiled deepening rifts within the ruling party, with factions positioning themselves for the succession battle of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Tensions flared at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair as officials aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga were reportedly blocked from attending the event, raising questions about loyalty and power dynamics within the party.

The Mnangagwa loyalists succeeded in passing a controversial resolution calling for amendments to the party's constitution, effectively allowing the 82-year-old leader to extend his rule beyond the end of his current term in 2028. This move has sparked fierce resistance from factions backing Chiwenga, who aspire for him to take the reins of ZANU-PF leadership.

Reports from the conference indicate that several officials from the Harare provincial executive, suspected of supporting Chiwenga's faction, were expelled from the venue shortly after the event commenced on Friday. Among those removed were provincial youth league commissar Kudakwashe Damson and secretary for lands Eddie Ringwa, highlighting the extent of the factionalism.

Damson was reportedly stripped of his official vehicle prior to his departure for Bulawayo, following a contentious central committee meeting led by provincial chairman Goodswill Masimirembwa. Further evidence of the rift emerged as suspected Chiwenga supporters were reportedly removed from ZANU-PF-linked WhatsApp groups in both Harare and Mutare.

Amid these tensions, allegations surfaced that some officials attempted to sway conference delegates by offering cash incentives to discredit Chiwenga during the event, particularly in light of his opposition to the ED2030 campaign. Notably, Chiwenga refrained from endorsing the slogans calling for Mnangagwa to govern until 2030 in his address.

While ZANU-PF officially adopted the resolution to amend the constitution and eliminate term limits, party secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa stated that Mnangagwa had indicated he would not accept the recommendation. Chinamasa said, "His Excellency is emphatic that when 2028 comes, he will not serve beyond that date," underscoring the internal conflict regarding the future leadership of the party.

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi claimed that the push for a 2030 agenda was orchestrated and that Mnangagwa would eventually be persuaded to accept it. Mzembi noted, "If you want to see how serious this matter is, go to the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, where scenario papers were produced ready to be actualized based on this much-awaited conference resolution."

Constitutional law expert and former Finance Minister Tendai Biti warned that the faction advocating for a third term could plunge Zimbabwe into chaos. "For Emmerson to contribute to that and reverse history... he is setting himself up for a disastrous hurricane," Biti said.

Legal expert Lovemore Madhuku echoed Biti's concerns, asserting that a constitutional amendment to remove term limits would be unfeasible. He stated, "They are likely to be making one blunder after another, so they cannot even succeed legally."

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure suggested that the resolution's implications may be more of a negotiating tactic among party leaders, particularly involving the military, which holds significant sway in Zimbabwean politics. "This is not just a party matter; the military has a strong vested interest in how the issue is settled," he noted.

As the ED2030 agenda continues to find little support, the future leadership of ZANU-PF remains uncertain. The divisions exposed at the conference could have lasting implications as factions vie for power in the lead-up to the next election cycle.

Source - The Standard

