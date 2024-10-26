South African men can adopt wives' surname

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Constitutional Court will have its work cut out for it when it finally makes its final determination that husbands have the right to take the surnames of their wives.A groundbreaking decision by the Bloemfontein High Court recently overturned long-standing legal conventions that prohibited husbands from adopting their wives' surnames.In a ruling delivered on September 12, the court identified sections of the Births and Registration Act as discriminatory, marking a significant step towards gender equality in South Africa's legal framework.The case, J.J and Others v Minister of Home Affairs and Another, arose after two couples challenged the outdated provisions that enforced rigid gender roles during the registration of marriage.The applicants found themselves in an increasingly common scenario where intimacy and partnership transcended traditional naming conventions.Their argument for the right of husbands to assume their wives' surnames was bolstered by the court's acknowledgement of modern societal values that promote inclusivity and respect fluidity in identity choices.Justice Joseph Mhlambi presided over the case and articulated the court's position, stating that the old provisions were inconsistent with current perceptions of gender equality and identity."Updating the law to reflect these values and promote a more inclusive and equitable society is essential," Mhlambi noted in his ruling."The limitation does not meet the ‘rational connection' and ‘proportionality' tests, rendering the limitation unjustifiable."The journey of the second applicant, whose wish to assume the first applicant's surname was central to the case, illustrated the personal stakes involved.Not only did the second applicant aim to become part of the J[…] family - symbolising a connection to the first applicant's late parents - but he also sought to establish a family identity that resonated with both partners."I have always supported her decision to keep her surname and wanted to pay homage to her parents, and establishing a family with our name was part of that intent," he expressed.This ruling not only challenges antiquated legal norms but also opens the door for broader discussions surrounding identity in marriage."While the husbands in these two applications may now take on their wives' surnames, the constitutionality of the Act will be decided by the Constitutional Court," said Rolene Schoeman-Louw from Schoeman Law Incorporated, indicating that this is just the beginning of a potentially transformative legal battle.The decision can potentially reshape the landscape of marriage and identity in South Africa, as societal attitudes increasingly embrace fluid norms over rigid historical frameworks.The proposed changes to the Act are set to be reviewed by the Constitutional Court, where the final verdict will determine the future of surname conventions in marriages across the nation.