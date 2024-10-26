Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tragedy struck at a gold mine in Guruve on Thursday when 33-year-old Titus Masango was shot dead amid a violent confrontation involving a gang of illegal gold panners. The incident, confirmed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), has raised concerns over the ongoing issue of illegal mining activities in the region.According to national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the fatal altercation occurred on October 24, 2024, at a gold mine where Masango and other illegal panners had reportedly invaded. "A security guard, Simon Chiunye (36), shot dead Masango Titus with a Huglo shotgun to the head," Nyathi stated, emphasizing the police's commitment to investigating the murder.The confrontation escalated as Masango and his associates launched an attack on Chiunye, resulting in a violent scuffle. The security guard was seriously injured during the altercation and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Harare.The rise in illegal gold panning activities in Zimbabwe has led to numerous conflicts at mining sites, often resulting in violence and fatalities. Authorities are grappling with the challenge of regulating the sector, which has drawn thousands seeking quick profits amid economic hardships.The police have urged the public to report illegal mining activities and collaborate with law enforcement to ensure safety and security in mining areas. As investigations into this tragic incident continue, the community remains on edge regarding the escalating violence associated with illegal gold panning.