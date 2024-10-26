Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Gwanda are appealing for information that could lead to the arrest of two suspects, Delma Nyathi and Welcome Dube, in connection with a murder case that occurred on October 24, 2024, at Mtandawenhema Village in Guyu.

According to police reports, the suspects allegedly struck the victim, Mgcini Dube, with a stone to the chest for reasons that remain unclear. Tragically, Mgcini succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to a local hospital in Bulawayo.

In a separate incident, police in Binga are investigating another murder case that took place on October 23, 2024, at Kadika Village in the Zambezi area of Saba. An unknown assailant shot and killed 74-year-old Jimu Munga with an unidentified firearm, also under circumstances that are still being investigated.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding either of these cases to come forward and report to the nearest police station. Your assistance could prove crucial in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Source - byo24news

