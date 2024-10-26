Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prophet Walter Magaya, the leader of the Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, is on a nationwide tour aimed at garnering support for his candidacy in the upcoming Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) presidential elections.Magaya has been actively engaging with ZIFA councillors across various regions, initiating discussions about his vision for Zimbabwean football. He recently concluded meetings with councillors from the Central Region in Gweru and the Southern Region in Bulawayo, where he outlined his plans to revitalize the sport in the country.With enthusiasm and determination, Magaya is set to continue his campaign in Masvingo, where he will meet with Eastern Region councillors. This leg of the tour is expected to focus on addressing regional concerns and emphasizing the importance of grassroots development in football.The ZIFA presidential elections are poised to be competitive, with various candidates expected to present their visions for the future of Zimbabwean football.