Chamisa has not collected his pension

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has revealed that he has not collected the pension he accrued during his tenure as a Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament over 11 years ago. His remarks were made during a memorial service for his late uncle, Chomunorwa Chamisa, held in Chidyamakuni Village, Chiwara, Gutu.During his speech, Chamisa emphasized the pervasive issues plaguing Zimbabwean politics, criticizing the tendency of politicians to seek election primarily for personal gain rather than for the benefit of their constituents. "The crisis in Zimbabwean politics is that people seek to be elected in order to represent their tummies. They enter politics to secure residential stands, cars, and money," he stated.According to sources, this mindset among politicians has hindered the CCC's ability to take decisive action, such as withdrawing from Parliament en masse following the contentious 2023 national elections, which many observers described as stolen. Chamisa's critique highlights a broader concern about the integrity of political leadership in Zimbabwe and the motivations that drive individuals to seek public office.