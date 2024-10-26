Latest News Editor's Choice


Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

by Staff reporter
49 secs ago | Views
Greydot Telecommunications Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Greydot Telecommunications Africa, is making significant strides in the telecommunications and fintech landscape across Southern Africa. Established as part of a strategic initiative to provide innovative communication solutions, the company is gaining traction in a market traditionally dominated by established giants.

Greydot Telecommunications Africa evolved from Greydot Telecoms in South Africa, which was founded in 2009 by pioneers who previously provided electronic fax services for Vodacom. The initial venture was considered a gamble, aiming to introduce voice-over mobile data solutions at a time when mobile data costs were high and coverage was limited. Despite skepticism, Greydot succeeded in obtaining a telecommunications license by acquiring iCTEL Pty Ltd, enabling it to interconnect with major South African networks such as Telkom, MTN, and Vodacom.

The company's innovative approach allows calls to traverse mobile data networks using advanced data compression techniques. This unique model enables Greydot to offer competitive pricing, with calls terminated to any South African network at just R0.35 per minute—substantially lower than the market rate for conventional GSM-based calls.

Greydot's operations are built around a mobile app that allows users to make calls using their own data plans, making the service data network agnostic. The recent entry of competitors like WhatsApp has challenged the business model; however, Greydot remains distinct in its ability to connect calls to existing networks, unlike peer-to-peer applications.

To facilitate airtime sales, Greydot established a retail strategy through the Pay@ network, partnering with prominent retailers like Checkers, Pick&Pay, and SPAR. This strategy grants customers access to over 15,000 till points across South Africa and thousands more in Botswana. Customers can easily purchase airtime in-store or through electronic payments and direct bank deposits.

In 2016, the company diversified into financial technology (fintech), aiming to leverage its telecommunications expertise to enter the payments sector. However, the transition presented challenges, including steep competition from well-established players in the financial space.

In 2019, Greydot secured a telecommunications license in Botswana, although efforts to establish interconnection agreements with local operators have been met with resistance. The Botswana telecommunications market remains tightly controlled by established companies, making competition challenging.

Despite these obstacles, Greydot remains committed to driving technological advancement in the region. In 2020, the company formed Greydot Telecommunications Zimbabwe Private Limited, managed by Siqokoqela Mphoko, which received approval from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) to operate in the country.

Greydot has initiated discussions with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe to integrate its fintech solutions with local mobile operators, allowing for seamless payment processes. The platform supports transactions via QR codes and tap cards, enabling users to fund their NetOne mobile money wallets for various services in Zimbabwe.

Greydot's digital wallet is a cutting-edge solution that tokenizes funds and provides advanced anti-money laundering (AML) technology, ensuring compliance with regulations while maintaining user security. The platform has been meticulously developed using Linux and other open-source technologies, prioritizing security, scalability, and functionality.

With aspirations to expand its fintech platform across Southern Africa and beyond, Greydot Telecommunications Zimbabwe is poised to become a formidable player in the telecommunications and fintech sectors, showcasing the potential for innovation to transcend geographical barriers and reshape the industry landscape.

Source - byo24news

