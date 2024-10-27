Latest News Editor's Choice


Warrior stares at early CHAN exit after being thrashed by Eswatini

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe 0 - 3 Eswatini
Zimbabwe's hopes for a successful campaign in the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament were dealt a severe blow yesterday, as a young and relatively inexperienced squad suffered a disappointing 3-0 loss to Eswatini in the first-round qualifier. This rare defeat came following the Zimbabwe Football Association's (ZIFA) decision to experiment with youthful players, many of whom were receiving their first senior team call-up.

Playing as the designated home team at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown, Botswana, Zimbabwe struggled against a more cohesive and seasoned Eswatini side. Junior Magagula's two-goal performance, coupled with an additional strike from Sifiso Matse in the first half, left the Warriors reeling and in desperate need of a comeback in the second leg.

This match was also notable for Zimbabwe's former coach, Zdravko Logarusic, who managed Eswatini to an impressive victory. Logarusic, whose stint as Zimbabwe's coach ended in September 2021, has seen challenges in his role with Eswatini, securing only one point in four AFCON qualifying games. However, he found satisfaction in achieving Eswatini's first win over Zimbabwe in more than two decades, marking the first time his team scored three goals since he took over the reins in August.

Eswatini's roster included seasoned players from their Africa Cup of Nations, World Cup qualifiers, and COSAFA tournaments, presenting a stark contrast to Zimbabwe's hastily assembled side. Led by stand-in coach Takesure Chiragwi, the Warriors' lineup featured a mix of U-20 and U-23 talents, bolstered by a few experienced players. Yadah's Blessed Ndereki, CAPS United's Junior Bunjira, Herentals' Zibusiso Ruguchu, and Highlanders midfielder MacKinnon Mushore all made their senior team debuts, while seasoned right-back Godknows Murwira captained the squad alongside goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, who has prior national team experience.

Eswatini quickly capitalized on Zimbabwe's inexperience, netting their first goal within 15 minutes. Magagula doubled the lead in the 37th minute, and Matse made it 3-0 just before halftime. The second half saw no further scoring, leaving Zimbabwe with a steep uphill battle to advance.

The Warriors now face a critical test in two days' time when they travel to Mbombela Stadium in South Africa for the return leg. To keep their CHAN hopes alive, Zimbabwe will need a significant turnaround to overturn the three-goal deficit and progress to the next round against Madagascar.

Source - The Herald

