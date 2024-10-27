Latest News Editor's Choice


Mighty Warriors cruise past lesotho

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe 3 - 0 Lesotho
Ethel Chinyerere stole the spotlight yesterday, scoring twice in the second half to propel Zimbabwe's Mighty Warriors to a decisive victory over Lesotho at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha, South Africa. With this win, Zimbabwe kept their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals of the COSAFA Women's Championship alive, though their fate now depends on the outcome of the final Group D match.

Chinyerere's brace, along with her assist for Christabel Katona's goal, secured a comfortable result for Zimbabwe. However, the Mighty Warriors must wait for the outcome of the match between group leaders Mozambique and Lesotho tomorrow to see if they can progress to the last four. Zimbabwe's opening game loss to Mozambique left them needing a Lesotho win or draw in the upcoming game to advance.

Despite dominating yesterday's match, Zimbabwe faced early setbacks in capitalizing on their chances. They made 15 attempts at goal, with only seven on target, and missed a critical opportunity from the penalty spot within the first ten minutes when Alice Moyo's shot hit the crossbar. Chinyerere, along with Ennety Chemhere, had further chances to score in the first half, but the Lesotho goalkeeper Thuto Maifo kept the game scoreless until the break.

Zimbabwe emerged stronger in the second half. Chinyerere opened the scoring at the hour mark, striking a low shot into the bottom corner after receiving a pass from midfield. Although Priviledge Mupeti's goal eight minutes later was ruled offside, Katona quickly doubled Zimbabwe's lead, seizing on Chinyerere's pass amidst a mix-up in the Lesotho defense. Chinyerere completed her brace after Mupeti delivered a precise cross, sealing the 3-0 win.

Reflecting on the victory, Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelwe Sibanda praised her team's determination, especially in overcoming a shaky start. "I'm proud of the girls for their resilience. Even after missing the penalty, they kept their heads up and pushed through for the win," said Sibanda.

Chinyerere, celebrating her contribution, credited her teammates and the team's focus on the coach's guidance. "There was a lot of pressure, but we followed the coach's instructions and kept pushing. I'm happy we got the result we needed," she said.

Now, Zimbabwe awaits tomorrow's match result to see if they'll move on to the knockout phase, hoping that Lesotho can upset Mozambique and open the door for the Mighty Warriors to reach the semi-finals.

Source - The Herald

