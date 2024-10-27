CCC nominates Senator Chabuka's replacement

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has nominated Mrs. Midiah Kupfuma to replace the late Senator Keresencia Chabuka, who passed away in July this year. This announcement was made by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, in a Government Gazette published last Friday.Justice Chigumba stated, "The public is hereby notified, in terms of 39(6) of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has nominated Midiah Kupfuma of House No. 26, Headlands, registered in Ward 32 of the Makoni Rural District Council, Manicaland, to fill the vacancy in the Senate that occurred following the death on the 6th of July, 2024, of Honourable Keresencia Chabuka, who was a member of the Senate for Manicaland Province by virtue of section 120(1) (a) of the Constitution."Kupfuma's nomination follows the constitutional guidelines which allow a political party to select a replacement when a Senate seat becomes vacant due to the death or replacement of a sitting Senator. Voters who wish to object to her nomination are invited to submit written objections within 14 days of the notice to the Chief Elections Officer at ZEC's Harare office.Zimbabwe's Senate is made up of 80 members, elected through a proportional representation system based on the votes each party received in general elections. Six senators represent each of Zimbabwe's provinces, with an additional 16 seats reserved for Chiefs, two Senators representing people with disabilities, and seats for the President and Deputy President of the National Council of Chiefs. The party-list proportional representation system mandates that candidates be listed alternately by gender, ensuring female leadership at the top of each party's list.This latest nomination reaffirms CCC's commitment to gender representation within its ranks, in accordance with Zimbabwe's legislative requirements for Senate composition.