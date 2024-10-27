Inter Africa bus crash kills 2

News / National

by Staff reporter

Two people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an Inter Africa bus overturned at Umguza Bridge along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway on Saturday. The accident occurred as the bus, traveling from Mutare to Bulawayo, veered off the road with 50 passengers on board.Bulawayo's Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Mhlangano Moyo, reported, "The Inter Africa bus heading to Bulawayo city centre veered off the road and overturned. Two people died, and 43 others were injured." The Bulawayo Fire Brigade managed to rescue three passengers trapped inside the bus. Those injured were promptly transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment.In response to a recent increase in cross-border bus accidents, Zimbabwe and South Africa have scheduled a meeting to discuss traffic safety measures and the management of dangerous goods transport. The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) initiated the discussions with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, led by Minister Felix Mhona. These meetings are set to take place from Thursday this week through next Monday, with the goal of improving road safety for both nations.