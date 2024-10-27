Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Inter Africa bus crash kills 2

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Two people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries when an Inter Africa bus overturned at Umguza Bridge along the Bulawayo-Gwanda Highway on Saturday. The accident occurred as the bus, traveling from Mutare to Bulawayo, veered off the road with 50 passengers on board.

Bulawayo's Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Mhlangano Moyo, reported, "The Inter Africa bus heading to Bulawayo city centre veered off the road and overturned. Two people died, and 43 others were injured." The Bulawayo Fire Brigade managed to rescue three passengers trapped inside the bus. Those injured were promptly transported to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical treatment.

In response to a recent increase in cross-border bus accidents, Zimbabwe and South Africa have scheduled a meeting to discuss traffic safety measures and the management of dangerous goods transport. The Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA) initiated the discussions with Zimbabwe's Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, led by Minister Felix Mhona. These meetings are set to take place from Thursday this week through next Monday, with the goal of improving road safety for both nations.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

36 mins ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

1 hr ago | 256 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Man in trouble for refusing to pay sex worker

1 hr ago | 235 Views

UK-based miner identifies potential gold in Matebeleland North

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwean guilty of Botswana ex-MP murder

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani dam is a tale of unfulfilled promises

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

100 families face eviction

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

Chief Marupi burial deferred to Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Zimparks ranger arrested for lion poaching in Hwange National Park

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF emerged stronger, revitalised

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe security firms rope in Police Support Unit

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF directs its govt to provide free healthcare, pay BEAM

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mohadi in globetrotting in Venice

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

CCC nominates Senator Chabuka's replacement

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mighty Warriors cruise past lesotho

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warrior stares at early CHAN exit after being thrashed by Eswatini

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa's lawyer says ZiG has expired

13 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

18 hrs ago | 519 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

19 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

19 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

20 hrs ago | 3377 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

20 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

20 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

20 hrs ago | 308 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1975 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

20 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

20 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

20 hrs ago | 3194 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

20 hrs ago | 168 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

20 hrs ago | 183 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

20 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

20 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

20 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

20 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

20 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

20 hrs ago | 122 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

20 hrs ago | 131 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

27 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 437 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

27 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 286 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

27 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 486 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

26 Oct 2024 at 21:29hrs | 3104 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

26 Oct 2024 at 21:27hrs | 85 Views