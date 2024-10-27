Mohadi in globetrotting in Venice

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Kembo Mohadi is set to attend the 60th Venice Biennale today, an event known as "the Olympics of the art world." This year's biennale, themed "Stranieri ovunque" (Italian for "Foreigners everywhere"), opened on April 20 and will run until November 24, hosting 333 artists from around the world. Zimbabwe is represented at the event, showcasing works by artists Gillian Rosselli, Troy Makaza, Sekai Macheche, Moffat Takadiwa, Victor Nyakauru, and Komborerai Chapfika at its dedicated pavilion in Santa Maria della Pieta.Zimbabwe's acting Ambassador to Italy, Caroline Matipira, highlighted the significance of Vice President Mohadi's presence, stating, "His visit is affirming the role played by our talented artists, who are displaying world-class artefacts that have drawn attention from famous art collectors globally." Some of these collectors have already purchased Zimbabwean art, with others expressing interest in traveling to Zimbabwe to acquire more works.Participation in the Venice Biennale not only elevates Zimbabwe's cultural profile but also promotes tourism and economic engagement. "This international event raises awareness among our unemployed youth and those pursuing arts as a career. To them, the National Art Gallery is a resource to connect with the international arts community," added Matipira, emphasizing the government's investment in supporting local artists to earn income and raise Zimbabwe's flag high abroad.The Zimbabwe Pavilion, curated by National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe Executive Director Raphael Chikukwa, embraces the concept of kududunuka, an exploration of "the unravelling of the world." Zimbabwe's participation serves as an opportunity for cultural diplomacy, supporting the nation's cultural and economic diplomacy initiatives. Matipira believes that promoting the arts can inspire Zimbabwe's youth to pursue careers in the field, creating jobs and benefiting the economy.With numerous visitors already attending, more art enthusiasts are anticipated as the event progresses towards its November closing.