Zanu-PF directs its govt to provide free healthcare, pay BEAM

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF party has issued a directive for the Government to provide free healthcare services to elderly citizens, minors, and individuals with disabilities, as well as establish mobile healthcare facilities in underserved communities. This directive was part of several resolutions announced by Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, following the party's 21st National People's Conference in Bulawayo.During the conference, President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the central role of the Zanu-PF party in overseeing Government operations, stressing that party policies should be reflected in Government plans. "Zanu-PF's supremacy over Government is a standing principle," President Mnangagwa told the Central Committee. He further highlighted the importance of the conference as a platform for implementing policies that "transform people's lives."Among the resolutions announced by Chinamasa were policies aimed at enhancing social services, with free healthcare being prioritized. The policy will cover vulnerable groups, including pregnant and lactating mothers, with the party urging the Government to expedite the establishment of a national health insurance scheme.The conference also underscored the importance of accessible education, particularly through the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM). Government was instructed to clear legacy arrears under BEAM and ensure that delays in payments do not prevent children from attending school. "No child should be sent away from school or miss classes due to delayed BEAM payments," Chinamasa emphasized.To stabilize the economy, Zanu-PF directed Government to strengthen the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, expedite de-dollarization, and synchronize fiscal and monetary policies. The party also stressed the need to curb money laundering, speculation, and other economic sabotage activities. "Robust measures should be taken to strengthen the purchasing power of the ZiG currency," Chinamasa said, calling for its circulation in all denominations.Additionally, Government was urged to ensure the fair distribution of Presidential inputs and social welfare relief to citizens in need, regardless of political affiliation, to bolster food security and economic inclusion. Chinamasa emphasized transparency and efficiency in distribution efforts, which are already underway across the country.Land reform was another key focus of the conference, with Government being called upon to expedite the allocation of 10-hectare plots per district for youth and implement a new land tenure policy for enhanced security. Additionally, there was a call for the local production of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to reduce costs for farmers.Youth empowerment was also high on the agenda. Zanu-PF resolved that Government should increase youth representation on parastatal boards and provide quotas for residential and commercial stands. Government departments and ministries were directed to strengthen youth desks and establish protections for young Zimbabweans seeking employment abroad.Held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the conference ran under the theme "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030," reflecting Zanu-PF's goal of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.