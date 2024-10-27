Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF directs its govt to provide free healthcare, pay BEAM

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zanu-PF party has issued a directive for the Government to provide free healthcare services to elderly citizens, minors, and individuals with disabilities, as well as establish mobile healthcare facilities in underserved communities. This directive was part of several resolutions announced by Zanu-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, following the party's 21st National People's Conference in Bulawayo.

During the conference, President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized the central role of the Zanu-PF party in overseeing Government operations, stressing that party policies should be reflected in Government plans. "Zanu-PF's supremacy over Government is a standing principle," President Mnangagwa told the Central Committee. He further highlighted the importance of the conference as a platform for implementing policies that "transform people's lives."

Among the resolutions announced by Chinamasa were policies aimed at enhancing social services, with free healthcare being prioritized. The policy will cover vulnerable groups, including pregnant and lactating mothers, with the party urging the Government to expedite the establishment of a national health insurance scheme.

The conference also underscored the importance of accessible education, particularly through the Basic Education Assistance Model (BEAM). Government was instructed to clear legacy arrears under BEAM and ensure that delays in payments do not prevent children from attending school. "No child should be sent away from school or miss classes due to delayed BEAM payments," Chinamasa emphasized.

To stabilize the economy, Zanu-PF directed Government to strengthen the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, expedite de-dollarization, and synchronize fiscal and monetary policies. The party also stressed the need to curb money laundering, speculation, and other economic sabotage activities. "Robust measures should be taken to strengthen the purchasing power of the ZiG currency," Chinamasa said, calling for its circulation in all denominations.

Additionally, Government was urged to ensure the fair distribution of Presidential inputs and social welfare relief to citizens in need, regardless of political affiliation, to bolster food security and economic inclusion. Chinamasa emphasized transparency and efficiency in distribution efforts, which are already underway across the country.

Land reform was another key focus of the conference, with Government being called upon to expedite the allocation of 10-hectare plots per district for youth and implement a new land tenure policy for enhanced security. Additionally, there was a call for the local production of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs to reduce costs for farmers.

Youth empowerment was also high on the agenda. Zanu-PF resolved that Government should increase youth representation on parastatal boards and provide quotas for residential and commercial stands. Government departments and ministries were directed to strengthen youth desks and establish protections for young Zimbabweans seeking employment abroad.

Held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, the conference ran under the theme "Industrialise and Modernise Towards the Attainment of Vision 2030," reflecting Zanu-PF's goal of transforming Zimbabwe into a middle-income economy by 2030.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

36 mins ago | 62 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

1 hr ago | 339 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

1 hr ago | 256 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Man in trouble for refusing to pay sex worker

1 hr ago | 235 Views

UK-based miner identifies potential gold in Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwean guilty of Botswana ex-MP murder

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani dam is a tale of unfulfilled promises

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

100 families face eviction

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

Chief Marupi burial deferred to Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimparks ranger arrested for lion poaching in Hwange National Park

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF emerged stronger, revitalised

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe security firms rope in Police Support Unit

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mohadi in globetrotting in Venice

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Inter Africa bus crash kills 2

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

CCC nominates Senator Chabuka's replacement

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mighty Warriors cruise past lesotho

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Warrior stares at early CHAN exit after being thrashed by Eswatini

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chamisa's lawyer says ZiG has expired

13 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

18 hrs ago | 711 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

18 hrs ago | 520 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

19 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

19 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

20 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

20 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

20 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

20 hrs ago | 308 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1975 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

20 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

20 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

20 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

20 hrs ago | 168 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

20 hrs ago | 183 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

20 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

20 hrs ago | 336 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

20 hrs ago | 99 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

20 hrs ago | 351 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

20 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

20 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

20 hrs ago | 122 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

20 hrs ago | 131 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

27 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 437 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

27 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 286 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

27 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 486 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

26 Oct 2024 at 21:29hrs | 3104 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

26 Oct 2024 at 21:27hrs | 85 Views