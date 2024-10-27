Zimbabwe security firms rope in Police Support Unit

News / National

by Staff reporter

In response to a recent spike in nationwide robberies, security companies are partnering with the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Support Unit to enhance protection for cash-in-transit (CIT) deliveries and other high-risk operations. This collaboration marks a proactive approach to counter escalating security threats.The ZRP Support Unit, whose responsibilities encompass public order management, major disaster response, hostage situations, border patrols, anti-stock theft efforts, and protection of key installations and VIPs, has increased its presence in the private security sector. Last Thursday, officers from the Support Unit were observed providing armed support to a security company in Southerton, Harare.National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the security boost, emphasizing the police's commitment to support requests for security assistance. "Those seeking police services for training or security can approach the Commissioner-General of Police, Godwin Matanga. Our services are always available to reinforce security when requested," he stated.At a Crime Liaison Committee (CLC) workshop held last Friday in Harare, police officials were urged to refine their methods in line with evolving criminal tactics. The workshop gathered officers-in-charge from various levels, including Commissioner Maxwell Chikunguru, Comm Nyathi, and Harare Province CLC chairperson, Dr. Nathaniel Madzivanyika."Criminals are becoming more cunning and daring, challenging our traditional policing approaches," said Comm Chikunguru, citing a recent $4 million daylight bank heist. He called for strong cooperation with the CLC to share critical intelligence on criminal activities and emphasized the need for collaboration to create safer communities. "Together, we must create a united front to safeguard our neighborhoods," he added, urging workshop participants to implement their training in practical policing.Dr. Madzivanyika echoed these sentiments, underscoring the importance of trust between the police and the public. He praised the ZRP's proactive measures to foster a crime-free society through public engagement and community policing. "In today's interconnected world, trust between the police and the public is essential for effective policing," he noted, stressing the need for joint efforts to tackle crimes, including domestic violence, drug abuse, and corruption.Community policing initiatives, Dr. Madzivanyika suggested, could play a significant role in addressing threats such as terrorism by enabling local intelligence sharing. He emphasized that members of the public should actively participate in crime prevention, showing high levels of commitment, trust, and discipline in support of the ZRP's efforts.The CLC aims to enhance public safety through community collaboration, particularly as Zimbabwe grapples with rising incidents of drug abuse and violent crime. Dr. Madzivanyika concluded by encouraging community involvement and vigilance, noting, "It is a duty for all of us to uphold law and order as we advance community policing to ensure the safety of our residents."