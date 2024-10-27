Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF emerged stronger, revitalised

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF concluded its 21st Annual National People's Conference this past weekend, leaving with a renewed commitment to steer Zimbabwe toward its Vision 2030 goals. President Emmerson Mnangagwa emphasized that the conference was dedicated to developing policies and resolutions to elevate citizens' lives and foster people-centered growth.The conference, held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, gathered over 4,000 delegates from across the country's 10 provinces under the theme of industrialization and modernization."We emerge from this conference more united, renewed, recharged, and full of vigor for the work that lies ahead," President Mnangagwa said in his closing remarks, urging members to commit to the party's strategic vision from the grassroots level upward. He highlighted that unity, peace, and harmony among party members are essential for realizing Zimbabwe's potential for growth and prosperity.He urged all departments and wings of the party to analyze the conference's discussions and transform them into programs tailored to local challenges and opportunities. "As we put our shoulders to the wheel, we should diligently pursue industrial transformation and robust value chains as catalysts for sustainable development and a competitive industrial base," said President Mnangagwa, reinforcing that ZANU-PF is committed to leading the charge in industrialization as part of the Second Republic's path toward Vision 2030.President Mnangagwa also called upon party cadres to demonstrate strong leadership and unity, stating, "We must maintain the highest degree of unity in thought, practice, and action. We must lead by example and act in line with the overall interests of the party and country."As a liberation party, ZANU-PF embodies both historical significance and the promise of a prosperous future for Zimbabweans, Mnangagwa stressed. He highlighted that the party's policies, directives, and resolutions are integral to every sector of society. "Guided by our sector-specific directives issued by this conference, the concerns of our communities must be comprehensively addressed. No one and no place must be left behind," he said.In a focus on youth, President Mnangagwa underscored the importance of the nation's young people as both the current and future drivers of Zimbabwe's development. "Our development philosophy, Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo / ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo, must continue to be embedded in everything we do," he said, urging youth to remain rooted in this principle as they carry forward the party's legacy.The President also emphasized the party's ideological foundations, calling for unity and respect for the party's Constitution. "Stop-gap measures are never adequate in bringing about defining and requisite political solutions. Straying from the right path can lead to fatal mistakes for both the liberation movement and the people's revolution," he said, adding that the party must always be grounded in its mission, regardless of socio-economic or technological shifts.The unity displayed during the conference, Mnangagwa said, disproved detractors and countered misinformation campaigns, asserting that ZANU-PF remains resolute in its vision. The party's members now return to their communities to advance the resolutions and programs crafted during the conference, poised to make strides toward Vision 2030 and a brighter, more prosperous Zimbabwe.