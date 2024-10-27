Chief Marupi burial deferred to Wednesday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chief Marupi of Gwanda District, who passed away last Sunday, will now be laid to rest on Wednesday at his rural home in Mbuzimbili Village, Selonga area. Originally scheduled for burial today, the arrangements have been shifted to allow his body to be transported from Harare to Gwanda on Tuesday.Chief Marupi, born Oaheng Nare, passed away at the age of 28 at Healthpoint Hospital in Harare following a brief illness. He leaves behind his wife, Rorisang Tlou. Installed as a minor chief in 2012, he officially assumed full duties in 2014 upon reaching 18, following the passing of his father, Lawrence Nare, in 2008.A family representative, Ms. Monalisa Marupi, confirmed the updated plans, expressing appreciation for the community's support during this period of mourning.Born on February 26, 1996, Chief Marupi attended Selonga Primary School, though he was unable to continue his education after his father's death due to financial constraints. His chieftainship traces back to Daueatswala of the Babirwa tribe, originally composed of Kalanga and Venda people who migrated from Botswana across the Shashe River.