Gwayi-Tshangani dam is a tale of unfulfilled promises

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has once again delayed the completion deadline for the Gwayi-Shangani Dam, now pushing it to 2026, leaving residents of Bulawayo in a precarious situation as the city grapples with a severe water crisis. The project, which has been in the works since its initial proposal by the colonial Rhodesian government in 1912, has faced numerous setbacks since construction began in 2004.

As Bulawayo experiences its worst water crisis to date, exacerbated by an El Niño-induced drought, the local council has been forced to decommission Umzingwane Dam, with Lower Ncema and Upper Ncema dams expected to follow suit shortly.

Paul Nyoni, the Bulawayo permanent secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, confirmed to Southern Eye on Sunday that the Gwayi-Shangani project is still far from completion. "The government has planned that Gwayi-Shangani Lake will be completed in 2025/26 to provide a long-term solution to the drought-induced shortages in Bulawayo and parts of Matabeleland North," he said.

Nyoni also mentioned that the government is drilling boreholes around Bulawayo, although many have run dry due to a lowering water table. "Nearly 60% of the boreholes have produced water, and we are working with the private sector to explore aquifers around the city," he added.

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam has faced multiple missed deadlines since President Emmerson Mnangagwa initially pledged to complete it by the end of 2019. After subsequent delays due to budget constraints, the deadline was moved to 2022, then further extended to the end of 2023, and now to 2026.

In a recent cabinet meeting, Mnangagwa reaffirmed his commitment to the project. The 2024 budget allocated ZiG$389 billion to support dam construction, emphasizing Gwayi-Shangani and its pipeline, which is currently reported to be around 60% complete.

Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart has urged the government to expedite the construction of the Glassblock Bopoma Dam, which is projected to add an additional 70 megalitres of water daily. Coltart highlighted the cost-effectiveness of this alternative, stating, "Gwayi-Shangani Dam is only 55% complete, and its 257-kilometer pipeline to Bulawayo will cost another US$800 million, while Glassblock Bopoma Dam and its 32-kilometer pipeline will only cost US$126 million."

Despite the escalating crisis, the government has dismissed calls to officially declare Bulawayo a water crisis area, which would allow the local authority to seek additional financial and material resources internationally. Instead, a technical committee has been appointed to draft plans for addressing the water shortages, but with little progress made, the situation remains dire.

Nyoni noted that the government has approved a US$14.3 million budget for short-term interventions, focusing on utilizing water from Insiza and Umzingwane dams, which have sufficient capacity to last until mid-2025. He stated that work has begun on installing pipelines and booster pumps, with the remaining tasks currently in the procurement stage.

Additionally, a private sector-funded dam near Mbalabala has been approved to enhance water supplies for Bulawayo and Matabeleland South.

In the meantime, city officials have suggested utilizing the heavily polluted Khami Dam, which could provide an estimated 12 megalitres of water per day. However, this proposal has met with backlash due to past allegations of the dam containing bodies of Gukurahundi victims, provoking strong reactions from community members.

As Bulawayo's water crisis deepens, the prolonged delays in the Gwayi-Shangani project continue to cast doubt on the government's ability to provide a sustainable solution for the city's water woes.

Source - newsday
