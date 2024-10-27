Zimbabwean guilty of Botswana ex-MP murder

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Zimbabwean national, Jabulani Dube, is awaiting sentencing in Botswana after being convicted for the murder of former Member of Parliament Isaac Davids. Dube, alongside his Motswana accomplice Mokgalemi Malea, was found guilty of the 2018 murder, which occurred in Sorilatholo village.The court heard that on January 13, 2018, Dube and Malea were employed as herd boys by Davids when an altercation broke out after the lawmakers discovered the duo drinking traditional brew. According to Botswana media reports, the situation escalated, leading to Davids being stabbed multiple times.In a judgment delivered last Friday, Gaborone High Court Judge Justice Michael Leburu stated that the State had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the two men intentionally killed their former employer. The judge dismissed claims from Dube and Malea that they acted in self-defense after being assaulted by Davids.Judge Leburu highlighted inconsistencies in the defendants' accounts, noting that state witnesses testified that Dube insulted Davids prior to the physical confrontation. He emphasized that the attack was excessive and unprovoked, especially since Dube had stabbed Davids while he attempted to flee.The court found no evidence to support Dube's claim that Davids was armed with a gun, as police officers reported finding no firearm at the crime scene. Justice Leburu remarked, "The violent attack by the two to the alleged provocation was excessive," asserting that they must have known their actions could cause serious harm or death.In addition to the murder charge, Dube was also convicted of malicious damage to property for smashing the windscreen of Davids' vehicle on the day of the incident. Both men have been in custody since their arrest, with Dube awaiting sentencing alongside Malea, who had his bail revoked.The duo is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6, following their conviction. During the trial, Dube and Malea maintained that they acted in self-defense after being assaulted by Davids with a log, a claim the court ultimately rejected.