Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean guilty of Botswana ex-MP murder

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwean national, Jabulani Dube, is awaiting sentencing in Botswana after being convicted for the murder of former Member of Parliament Isaac Davids. Dube, alongside his Motswana accomplice Mokgalemi Malea, was found guilty of the 2018 murder, which occurred in Sorilatholo village.

The court heard that on January 13, 2018, Dube and Malea were employed as herd boys by Davids when an altercation broke out after the lawmakers discovered the duo drinking traditional brew. According to Botswana media reports, the situation escalated, leading to Davids being stabbed multiple times.

In a judgment delivered last Friday, Gaborone High Court Judge Justice Michael Leburu stated that the State had proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the two men intentionally killed their former employer. The judge dismissed claims from Dube and Malea that they acted in self-defense after being assaulted by Davids.

Judge Leburu highlighted inconsistencies in the defendants' accounts, noting that state witnesses testified that Dube insulted Davids prior to the physical confrontation. He emphasized that the attack was excessive and unprovoked, especially since Dube had stabbed Davids while he attempted to flee.

The court found no evidence to support Dube's claim that Davids was armed with a gun, as police officers reported finding no firearm at the crime scene. Justice Leburu remarked, "The violent attack by the two to the alleged provocation was excessive," asserting that they must have known their actions could cause serious harm or death.

In addition to the murder charge, Dube was also convicted of malicious damage to property for smashing the windscreen of Davids' vehicle on the day of the incident. Both men have been in custody since their arrest, with Dube awaiting sentencing alongside Malea, who had his bail revoked.

The duo is scheduled to be sentenced on November 6, following their conviction. During the trial, Dube and Malea maintained that they acted in self-defense after being assaulted by Davids with a log, a claim the court ultimately rejected.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

44 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man in trouble for refusing to pay sex worker

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

UK-based miner identifies potential gold in Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani dam is a tale of unfulfilled promises

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

100 families face eviction

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Chief Marupi burial deferred to Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimparks ranger arrested for lion poaching in Hwange National Park

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF emerged stronger, revitalised

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe security firms rope in Police Support Unit

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF directs its govt to provide free healthcare, pay BEAM

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mohadi in globetrotting in Venice

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Inter Africa bus crash kills 2

2 hrs ago | 132 Views

CCC nominates Senator Chabuka's replacement

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mighty Warriors cruise past lesotho

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Warrior stares at early CHAN exit after being thrashed by Eswatini

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's lawyer says ZiG has expired

13 hrs ago | 2099 Views

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

18 hrs ago | 716 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

18 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

19 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

20 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

20 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

20 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

20 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

20 hrs ago | 309 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1994 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

20 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

20 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

20 hrs ago | 3222 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

20 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

20 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

20 hrs ago | 101 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

20 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

20 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

20 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

27 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 437 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

27 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 286 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

27 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 487 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

26 Oct 2024 at 21:29hrs | 3108 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

26 Oct 2024 at 21:27hrs | 86 Views