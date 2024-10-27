Man in trouble for refusing to pay sex worker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 27-year-old man from Mbembesi, Matabeleland North province, has been charged with rape after allegedly refusing to pay a sex worker for her services. Gracious Lamula appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Dambudzo Malunga on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.According to the allegations, Lamula, who is accused of raping a 47-year-old woman, had initially agreed to pay her US$5 for sexual services. The incident reportedly occurred after the two were seen drinking beer together at Fingo Business Centre in Mbembesi on May 8. Following their drinks, they allegedly agreed to go to Lamula's residence for the night.During the court proceedings, Lamula asserted that the encounter was consensual and that he had promised to pay the woman US$5 for her services. "The complainant and I agreed to have sex together, and I was going to pay her US$5. After our encounter, she asked for another US$5, which I promised to give her the next day, and now she is accusing me of raping her," Lamula stated in his defense.The court heard that the alleged rape occurred while they were en route to Lamula's home after their drinking session. The details of the case have raised questions regarding consent and the circumstances leading up to the alleged assault.Magistrate Malunga has remanded Lamula in custody, with the next court date set for today. The case has garnered attention as it underscores ongoing concerns about sexual violence and the complexities of consent in transactional sexual encounters. The judicial process will continue as the court examines the evidence presented by both sides.