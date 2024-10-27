CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Human rights activist Robson Chere has taken legal action against Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Director General Elijah Chingosho, serving them with a notice of intention to sue for his abduction and alleged torture by State security agents approximately three months ago.The incident occurred on July 31, when Chere, along with fellow activists Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo, were forcibly removed from a Victoria Falls-bound flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Following their abduction, reports emerged that the group had been tortured while in custody.The activists were accused of participating in a protest at the Harare magistrates' court in solidarity with 78 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were arrested for unlawful gathering the previous month. This incident has raised serious concerns regarding human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, particularly against those who voice dissent against the government.In a significant development, three of the activists arrested leading up to the 44th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit have been granted bail set at US$150 each by the High Court. The bail conditions require them to report to the police on the last Friday of each month, avoid interfering with State witnesses, and reside at specified addresses.In separate letters addressed to Kazembe and Chingosho, Chere, represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, outlined his intention to sue for damages stemming from unlawful arrest, detention, and assault. He stated, "This letter serves as a notice of intention to sue you for damages for unlawful arrest, detention, unlawful assault or torture, pain and suffering, humiliation and affront to dignity, trauma and nervous shock arising from our client's forced ejectment from an outward bound domestic flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and incommunicado detention."Chere recounted his harrowing experience during interrogation, revealing that he was beaten to the point of unconsciousness. His case highlights the ongoing struggle for human rights in Zimbabwe and the alleged use of state power to suppress dissent.This is not the first time Chere has sought legal redress against government officials. In 2021, he, along with human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart and several pro-democracy activists, sued Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, and the National Prosecuting Authority for ZWL$12.5 million, claiming damages for wrongful and malicious arrest and prosecution related to allegations of inciting civil disobedience.Chere's latest legal move reflects the broader climate of fear and repression facing human rights defenders in Zimbabwe, as activists continue to face harassment and violence for their work in advocating for democracy and justice.