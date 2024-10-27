Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Human rights activist Robson Chere has taken legal action against Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe and Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) Director General Elijah Chingosho, serving them with a notice of intention to sue for his abduction and alleged torture by State security agents approximately three months ago.

The incident occurred on July 31, when Chere, along with fellow activists Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, and Vusumuzi Moyo, were forcibly removed from a Victoria Falls-bound flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. Following their abduction, reports emerged that the group had been tortured while in custody.

The activists were accused of participating in a protest at the Harare magistrates' court in solidarity with 78 members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were arrested for unlawful gathering the previous month. This incident has raised serious concerns regarding human rights abuses in Zimbabwe, particularly against those who voice dissent against the government.

In a significant development, three of the activists arrested leading up to the 44th Ordinary Southern African Development Community (SADC) Summit have been granted bail set at US$150 each by the High Court. The bail conditions require them to report to the police on the last Friday of each month, avoid interfering with State witnesses, and reside at specified addresses.

In separate letters addressed to Kazembe and Chingosho, Chere, represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, outlined his intention to sue for damages stemming from unlawful arrest, detention, and assault. He stated, "This letter serves as a notice of intention to sue you for damages for unlawful arrest, detention, unlawful assault or torture, pain and suffering, humiliation and affront to dignity, trauma and nervous shock arising from our client's forced ejectment from an outward bound domestic flight at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport and incommunicado detention."

Chere recounted his harrowing experience during interrogation, revealing that he was beaten to the point of unconsciousness. His case highlights the ongoing struggle for human rights in Zimbabwe and the alleged use of state power to suppress dissent.

This is not the first time Chere has sought legal redress against government officials. In 2021, he, along with human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart and several pro-democracy activists, sued Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, and the National Prosecuting Authority for ZWL$12.5 million, claiming damages for wrongful and malicious arrest and prosecution related to allegations of inciting civil disobedience.

Chere's latest legal move reflects the broader climate of fear and repression facing human rights defenders in Zimbabwe, as activists continue to face harassment and violence for their work in advocating for democracy and justice.

Source - newsday

Comments


Must Read

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

44 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Man in trouble for refusing to pay sex worker

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

UK-based miner identifies potential gold in Matebeleland North

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwean guilty of Botswana ex-MP murder

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani dam is a tale of unfulfilled promises

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

100 families face eviction

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Chief Marupi burial deferred to Wednesday

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimparks ranger arrested for lion poaching in Hwange National Park

2 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF emerged stronger, revitalised

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Zimbabwe security firms rope in Police Support Unit

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zanu-PF directs its govt to provide free healthcare, pay BEAM

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mohadi in globetrotting in Venice

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Inter Africa bus crash kills 2

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

CCC nominates Senator Chabuka's replacement

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mighty Warriors cruise past lesotho

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Warrior stares at early CHAN exit after being thrashed by Eswatini

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Chamisa's lawyer says ZiG has expired

13 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

18 hrs ago | 716 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

18 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

19 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

20 hrs ago | 997 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

20 hrs ago | 3394 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

20 hrs ago | 534 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

20 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

20 hrs ago | 309 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1994 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

20 hrs ago | 421 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

20 hrs ago | 2363 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

20 hrs ago | 3222 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

20 hrs ago | 171 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

20 hrs ago | 185 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

20 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

20 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

20 hrs ago | 100 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

20 hrs ago | 354 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

20 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

20 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

20 hrs ago | 124 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

20 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

20 hrs ago | 161 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

27 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 437 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

27 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 286 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

27 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 487 Views

Report: Starlink's Entry into Zimbabwe Shakes Up Telecom Market

26 Oct 2024 at 21:29hrs | 3108 Views

Linking Scientific Solutions With Socio-economic Needs Leads To Successful Environmental Conservation

26 Oct 2024 at 21:27hrs | 86 Views