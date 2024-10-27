Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa has disclosed that the recent push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms was largely driven by external forces attempting to destabilize his leadership. Speaking to journalists after the party's 21st Annual National People's Conference in Bulawayo on Saturday, Mutsvangwa emphasized that the slogan advocating for Mnangagwa to remain in office until 2030 was a direct response to these perceived threats.While Mutsvangwa refrained from identifying the specific external actors allegedly seeking to unseat Mnangagwa, he expressed frustration over what he described as unwarranted interference in ZANU-PF's internal affairs. He asserted that party members were outraged by attempts to orchestrate a leadership change from outside the party."They failed leadership change in the country and are now trying to do leadership change within ZANU-PF. If you do that, you raise the ire of ZANU-PF members," Mutsvangwa said. He questioned the rationale behind wanting to operate under a different constitution than the one that empowered Mnangagwa, stating that the president is performing well under the current framework and enjoys widespread support within the party.The spokesperson characterized the ED2030 slogan as a defensive maneuver against forces attempting to undermine the party's agenda. He reiterated ZANU-PF's commitment to its pan-African mission of fostering prosperity across the continent and highlighted that the party has been subjected to attacks from those seeking to exploit Africa's riches for their own gain.Mutsvangwa further asserted that external forces had long aimed to undermine Mnangagwa's presidency, even attempting to instigate his arrest during his second term. However, he claimed that these efforts have failed, with party members rallying around Mnangagwa in recognition of his leadership capabilities."The outside forces want to turn Mnangagwa into a lame duck leader, but they have hit a brick wall. ZANU-PF has seized the opportunity to reiterate its support for the president," he said.Mutsvangwa's comments reflect a broader narrative within the ruling party that seeks to consolidate internal unity in the face of external criticism and perceived threats. As the political landscape continues to evolve, ZANU-PF appears determined to defend its leadership and maintain its position against any challenges, both from within and outside its ranks.