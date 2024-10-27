Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The taxman is knocking on the door of South Africa's well-known legal eagle, advocate Dali Mpofu, demanding more than R2-million from him in unpaid personal income tax.

News that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is demanding the staggering quantum from Mpofu became known after the receiver of revenue applied for judgment against him in the Joburg High Court last week after Mpofu, a silk, failed to settle the debt.

According to the judgement application, which we have seen, Mpofu initially owed Sars more than R1.9-million but the amount ballooned to more than R2-million after the debt incurred interest.

Mpofu, a former national chairperson of the opposition political party, the EFF, also owed Sars an additional amount of more than R300 000 in unpaid personal tax, but no interest was imposed on this debt.

Before applying for the default judgment against the senior EFF member, Sars wrote Mpofu a final letter of demand on August 19, advising him to pay the whopping debt or enter into a payment plan with the receiver of revenue to settle the debt.

The taxman threatened to auction Mpofu's assets if he failed to do so.

"According to the records of the South African Revenue Service, you have failed to pay your tax debt for one or more tax years and tax periods… you are requested to make full payment within 10 days from the date of this letter of demand," read the letter.

In the letter, Sars advised Mpofu to apply within 10 business days from the date of issuance to arrange to pay the debt in instalments if he was unable to pay the full amount.

The famed legal giant was also advised to apply for suspension of the debt if he intended to submit or had submitted a formal dispute or compromise of a portion of the tax, where this would provide a higher return to the fund than liquidation, sequestration or other collection measures.

Sars informed Mpofu that if he did not comply with its demands, it would go to court to seek an order to attach and auction off his assets.

"Failure to make full payment or use the above remedies may result in the following actions and possibly others: Sars may appoint any third party who presently or in the future will owe you money or hold money for you to settle your tax debt with this money.

"A civil judgement is being entered against you, in which case a warrant of execution may be issued for the sheriff of the court to attach and sell your assets.

"If you are a natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on your and your dependents' basic living expenses… If you are a non-natural person, you may apply for a reduction of the amount to be paid to Sars based on serious financial hardship," the papers read.

Attempts to solicit a comment from Mpofu drew blanks as he ignored our phone calls and text messages we sent to him.

Source - sowetan
