Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's party plans to reopen talks with Britain amid faint hopes the former colonial master could reconsider a return to its pledges to contribute financially towards Harare's land reform policy, long blemished by violent land grabs from thousands of former commercial white farmers since the turn of the century.

According to ZimLive, the talks collapsed spectacularly back in 1997 when the British Labour government led by now former Prime Minister Tony Blair pulled out citing corruption and financial mismanagement, among other alleged ills by Zimbabwean authorities under late former President Robert Mugabe.

The stalemate triggered what became chaotic land seizures which started early 2000 and continued unabated into the later years.

According to authorities, nearly 4,000 white farmers lost their land and have not been compensated almost two decades since the land grabs.

The Zimbabwe government, through Treasury, announced plans recently to compensate over 400 former farm owners affected by the land reform process, adding it has allocated US$20 million towards the reimbursement process.

The Zanu-PF led authority further pledged a US$3.5 million compensation to local farmers by the end of 2024.

However, in resolutions drafted at its annual people's conference in Bulawayo over the weekend, Zanu-PF resolved to “engage the British Government to fulfil its promise to contribute financially to pay off former white commercial farmers".

Source - zimlive
More on: #Land, #Zimbabwe, #Zanu_pf

Comments


Must Read

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

48 mins ago | 55 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

4 hrs ago | 907 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Man in trouble for refusing to pay sex worker

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

UK-based miner identifies potential gold in Matebeleland North

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwean guilty of Botswana ex-MP murder

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Gwayi-Tshangani dam is a tale of unfulfilled promises

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

100 families face eviction

4 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chief Marupi burial deferred to Wednesday

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimparks ranger arrested for lion poaching in Hwange National Park

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zanu-PF emerged stronger, revitalised

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe security firms rope in Police Support Unit

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zanu-PF directs its govt to provide free healthcare, pay BEAM

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Mohadi in globetrotting in Venice

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Inter Africa bus crash kills 2

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

CCC nominates Senator Chabuka's replacement

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mighty Warriors cruise past lesotho

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Warrior stares at early CHAN exit after being thrashed by Eswatini

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's lawyer says ZiG has expired

16 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Bolivia's Morales survives assassination attempt

20 hrs ago | 750 Views

Cheap mobile and fintech innovator a solution for the Zimbabwe market

21 hrs ago | 595 Views

Chamisa has not collected his pension

22 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Prophet Magaya launches Zimbabwewide tour for his ZIFA Presidency bid

22 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Mnangagwa in strategic retreat as Chiwenga faction blocks 2030

22 hrs ago | 3807 Views

Zimbabwe police seek public assistance in murder cases

22 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chamisa announces impending 'god-ordained' political comeback

23 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Guard shoots at marauding illegal gold panners, 1 dead

23 hrs ago | 329 Views

IMF cautions Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2297 Views

South African men can adopt wives' surname

23 hrs ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga battle lines drawn

23 hrs ago | 2700 Views

Tshabangu in bruising tussle over windfall

23 hrs ago | 3670 Views

Mazibuko, model clash over US$180

23 hrs ago | 204 Views

Registrar jailed for theft

23 hrs ago | 211 Views

War vets company duped US$13,000

23 hrs ago | 82 Views

Mnangagwa turns Famona Fire Station into recreational park

23 hrs ago | 372 Views

Mnangagwa claims to be a constitutionalist

23 hrs ago | 108 Views

Chief Ngungumbane graduates with a PhD

23 hrs ago | 417 Views

Zimbabwe Sables set to test their mettle in UAE, South Korea

23 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF unanimous on extending President's term of office

23 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe takes sanctions fight to US Congress

23 hrs ago | 135 Views

RBZ pumps US$32 million into market

23 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwe's new policy outlines plans to widen tax base

23 hrs ago | 184 Views

Armed robber jailed 12 years

27 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 455 Views

Ward 8 residents complain of health risks due to refuse dumping in suburb

27 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 303 Views

Man orders girlfriend to abort unwanted pregnancy

27 Oct 2024 at 07:43hrs | 514 Views