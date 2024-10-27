Latest News Editor's Choice


MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MWOS 5 - 0 Mhangura
In a pivotal match on Sunday, October 27, at Mhangura Stadium, MWOS FC delivered a stunning performance, thrashing the league's bottom side, Mhangura, in a match that could prove decisive in their championship quest.

The action kicked off early, with MWOS capitalizing on a mistake from the Mhangura goalkeeper in the 4th minute. After failing to clear his line, the ball fell to Mutyambizi, who made no mistake and tapped it in to give MWOS the lead.

Wisdom Mutasa doubled the advantage in the 27th minute, chipping the goalkeeper with ease to make it 2-0. Feremba then showcased his individual brilliance with a beautiful solo run in the 32nd minute, dribbling past two defenders before striking home. Just before halftime, in the 45th minute, Feremba scored again with a stunning header from a corner kick, securing a comfortable 4-0 lead for MWOS.

The onslaught continued shortly after the break when Mutasa added another goal with a powerful header in the 48th minute, marking his brace and pushing the scoreline to 5-0.

This emphatic victory followed a disappointing nil-nil draw against Black Mambas FC, fueling MWOS's determination to boost their goal difference as they chase the championship title. With title rivals Scottland close behind, just a goal away, every point is crucial as the league approaches its climax.

Having previously triumphed over Mhangura in the first leg of the season, MWOS FC aimed to replicate that success to remain in contention for the top spot. With only three games left in the season and nine points available, the significance of each match looms large.

Head Coach Lloyd Mutasa expressed his optimism after the match, reassuring fans that the title race is still very much alive. “The opportunity to win the league is very much alive. Every game from now on is a final for us, and we'll give our all to secure those crucial points,” he stated. His confidence serves as a beacon of hope for the team and its supporters, emphasizing that despite recent challenges, the dream of clinching the championship is far from over.

As MWOS FC prepares for their upcoming fixtures, they will undoubtedly aim to maintain their momentum and push for glory in the remaining matches of the season.

Source - byo24news

