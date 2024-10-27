News / National
WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players
2 hrs ago | Views
Controversial tenderpreneurs Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to reward Mabvuku MP Scott Sakupwanya's team, Scotland FC, with a fleet of vehicles if they secure a win against MP Innocent Benza's Herentals in an upcoming clash. This match is critical for Scotland FC as they gun for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with only a few matches left in the season.
Chivayo's promise to support the team adds further incentive as Scotland FC battles to reach the PSL.
Wicknell to bless Mabvuku MP Scott Sakupwanya's Scotland FC team with vehicles on condition they beat MP Benza's Herental, as Scotland guns for the PSL. pic.twitter.com/7112ZcCJC8— Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) October 28, 2024
Source - byo24news