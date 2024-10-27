Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Controversial tenderpreneurs Wicknell Chivayo has pledged to reward Mabvuku MP Scott Sakupwanya's team, Scotland FC, with a fleet of vehicles if they secure a win against MP Innocent Benza's Herentals in an upcoming clash. This match is critical for Scotland FC as they gun for promotion to the Premier Soccer League (PSL), with only a few matches left in the season.

Chivayo's promise to support the team adds further incentive as Scotland FC battles to reach the PSL.




Source - byo24news

