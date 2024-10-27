Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo police have arrested a 32-year-old man from Newton West for illegally operating a drone near a local lodge. The incident occurred on October 23, 2024, when police officers stationed on guard duty noticed a drone flying from the lodge’s gate into its premises, prompting them to approach a security guard for more information.

As officers questioned the guard, Tendai Davy Makiwa arrived and identified himself as the owner of the drone. Makiwa, who lives across from the lodge, used his remote control to bring the drone down, explaining to officers that he had purchased the KY drone online from China in 2023 for personal use, costing him just US$6. He further claimed he had been flying it at his home when strong winds caused it to veer off course. Makiwa reportedly hurried to the lodge to keep track of the drone, which had limited battery life.

A report was filed, and Makiwa was subsequently arrested for violating regulations on drone usage. Inspector Abednico Ncube, Bulawayo police spokesperson, emphasized the legal requirements for operating drones in Zimbabwe, stating that anyone flying a drone must secure authorization from the Department of Civil Aviation.

This incident underscores the importance of adhering to aviation laws, as authorities aim to ensure public safety and prevent misuse of drone technology.

Source - The Chronicle

