Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine



by Simbarashe Sithole

A group of angry illegal miners are reported to have destroyed Eureka Gold Mine's guard room yesterday after one of their own was shot dead by a Black Shark security guard.The angry miners allegedly stormed the mine in Guruve singing revolutionary songs and destroyed the guard room.A source who declined to be named said the illegal miners are very angry and have since overpowered security guards hence the police have stepped in."Black shark security guard, identified as Simon Chiunye, aged 36, who is accused of fatally shooting a man named Masango Titus, aged 33, using a Huglo shotgun angered illegal miners who went and destroyed the guard room at the mine yesterday," the source said."The miners are so angry and guards are now living in fear hence police have stepped in but the illegal miners are not done yet because they also destroyed the guards' vehicle."