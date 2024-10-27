Gokwe nan sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A Gokwe resident, Evans Moyo, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of culpable homicide for fatally assaulting a 24-year-old man in 2022. Moyo, who was 25 at the time of the incident, appeared before the High Court in Gokwe, where he received a 12-year sentence, with two years suspended.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, on May 25, 2022, Moyo encountered the victim at Maboroma Business Centre. Armed with a stick, he initiated an assault. When questioned by the victim as to why he was being attacked, Moyo allegedly responded that he "deserved to be disciplined" for perceived rudeness.During the confrontation, Moyo drew an Okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim on the left side of the neck. Moyo fled the scene, leaving the victim unconscious. The injured man was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital and later transferred for further treatment but succumbed to his injuries on July 4, 2022.Following the incident, a police investigation was conducted, leading to Moyo's arrest and subsequent conviction.