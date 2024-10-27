Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Simbarashe Sithole
An outspoken former ZIPRA member, Max Mkandla, has issued a stark warning to Zanu PF factions advocating for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend his tenure beyond 2028, stating that such a move would be unconstitutional without a national referendum involving all citizens.

Mkandla’s comments follow a recent resolution by Zanu PF structures at a party conference in Bulawayo, where members proposed that Mnangagwa remain in office until 2030. The president, however, declined, affirming his commitment to the constitution and stressing that he would not be the first leader to disregard the country's supreme law.

In response to the resolution, Mkandla criticized those pushing for this extension, urging them to abandon what he described as an "unconstitutional maneuver." He argued that these individuals should not pressure Mnangagwa, who has publicly stated his desire to retire after his second term.

"Why are you forcing the president to stay? Why do you want to push him to violate the constitution?" Mkandla asked. "These are likely the same individuals who pressured former president Robert Mugabe to overstay his welcome in office."

Mkandla revealed that he had consulted legal experts regarding the feasibility of amending the constitution to allow a third term. According to his sources, Zanu PF can only modify its own party constitution to retain Mnangagwa as party president, but changing the national constitution would require citizen approval through a referendum. "Citizens should not be concerned about those calling for a term extension, as it would need a national mandate," Mkandla reassured.

He also raised concerns about the potential consequences of such a constitutional change, questioning whether Zanu PF supporters would accept a similar extension if another party were to assume power in the future.


Source - Byo24News

