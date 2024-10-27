Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

by Staff reporter
Ernest Kamba, a legendary figure in Zimbabwean football and a former star of Dynamos Football Club, has passed away.

Kamba, who shared the pitch with iconic players like George Shaya during the 1970s, collapsed at his home in Norton on the morning of October 28.

His passing was confirmed by local sports journalist Hope Chizuzu, who wrote, "Ernest Kamba, the 1973 Soccer Star of the Year, collapsed and died at his home in Norton this morning."

Kamba's legacy in Zimbabwean football is deeply rooted in his contributions to Dynamos' golden era, where he was celebrated for his skill and commitment. Recognized as Soccer Star of the Year in 1973, Kamba helped to define a generation of football excellence in Zimbabwe, inspiring fans and future players alike.

