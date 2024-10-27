Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

News / National

by Staff reporter

Popular Zimdancehall artist Bessel Mugo Parewa, known as Hwindi President, has taken to social media to voice his frustration after the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) impounded his vehicle as part of a nationwide clampdown on illegally imported cars. ZIMRA, with the assistance of law enforcement, has heightened efforts to identify and confiscate vehicles that bypassed proper import procedures through roadblocks and inspections across the country.Hwindi President posted an image of his Chevrolet, which bears South African license plates, on his Facebook page, pleading with fans to support his appeal for leniency. "Help me ask for forgiveness from ZIMRA… I thought they would make me pay a fine instead of impounding the car forever. I didn't steal it; I bought it legally and have all the documents. Help me, please; I am a Zimbabwean citizen," he wrote.The Chengetai maBaby hitmaker explained that his car was seized at a roadblock in Masvingo on August 27 while he was driving from Beitbridge to Harare. According to him, ZIMRA officials flagged his vehicle because the name on the Temporary Import Permit (TIP) did not match his own. The registered owner of the vehicle, who was in Beitbridge at the time, arrived too late to prevent ZIMRA from confiscating the car. Hwindi President now faces a daily charge of US$10 while his car remains in ZIMRA's custody.This incident follows another hardship for the artist, who reported that his home was destroyed in an unspecified incident just two months ago.In a related development, ZIMRA Commissioner General Regina Chinamasa recently emphasized the importance of public cooperation in combating smuggling. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), she urged Zimbabweans to report any suspicious activities that could undermine the nation's economy, stating, "Our dedicated team is working tirelessly to protect Zimbabwe's economy and ensure fair trade practices."The ZIMRA clampdown has seen numerous vehicles impounded in recent months, sparking public debate on the methods used and the impact on individuals who may have unknowingly acquired cars with incomplete documentation.