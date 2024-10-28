Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's energy sector is poised for a significant transformation next year, as nine new public and private power projects are expected to add 2,690 megawatts (MW) to the national grid. This increase in capacity is projected to reduce power outages, which have been exacerbated by the effects of the El-Niño-induced drought impacting generation at the Kariba South Hydro Power Station. The recent investments in energy infrastructure by the Second Republic, under President Mnangagwa's administration, aim to secure reliable electricity for the country's growing industrial and residential demands.

Dr. Sydney Gata, executive chairman of Zesa, outlined several ongoing initiatives over the weekend, confirming that these projects will enhance national capacity and contribute toward universal access to electricity. "We are increasing internal capacity. We promoted independent power producers, and they confirm an end to load-shedding by December 2025," Dr. Gata noted.
Major Power Projects on the Horizon

Among the leading projects in progress is the 800MW repowering of the Hwange Power Station, managed by Indian firm Jindal. Set for completion by December 2025, this project will restore the six older units at Hwange to optimal capacity. In addition to Hwange, eight other private power projects are under development, including:

- 720MW Titan Project in Hwange
- 300MW Zhong Jin Heli Project in Hwange
- 270MW ZZE Project in Hwange
- 200MW Jinan Project in Gweru
- 100MW Xintai Project in Beitbridge
- 100MW Afrochine Project in Chegutu
- 100MW Dingneng Solar Project in Manhize
- 100MW Dingneng Solar Project in Mamina

By adding these projects to the national grid by the end of 2025, Zimbabwe's dependable capacity will rise from 1,500MW to 4,190MW, a move anticipated to stabilize supply and phase out dependency on power imports.
Expanding Access and Supporting Key Sectors

Dr. Gata also highlighted efforts to connect nearly 500,000 households currently waiting for electricity access by the end of 2025. The expansion strategy includes micro-grid installations for off-grid communities, essential services such as healthcare, and educational institutions, with 9,700 schools and 1,400 health facilities set to receive solar-powered micro-grids.

The agricultural sector will also benefit from Zesa's strategy, with solar energy installations planned for the nation's 30,000 irrigation farms. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on the Zesa grid by enabling farmers to contribute surplus energy back to the utility, enhancing grid stability and supporting sustainable agriculture.
Energy Security and Modernization Goals

In alignment with the National Development Strategy 1, Zesa has committed to ending load-shedding by 2025. A dedicated team will oversee the energy security programme, which includes modernizing public street lighting in ten provincial capitals. The ultimate goal is full electrification by 2030, ensuring that all Zimbabwean citizens have reliable access to electricity.

Dr. Gata emphasized that Zesa's approach to energy security is designed to be sustainable. "Our strategic response is very detailed and comprehensive. When the stability is restored, in my opinion, it is almost forever," he said.

With the combined efforts of public and private partnerships, Zimbabwe is positioned for a future of stable, widespread energy access that will underpin industrial growth and improve the quality of life for millions across the nation.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

30 mins ago | 117 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

33 mins ago | 88 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

33 mins ago | 13 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 807 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 603 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3308 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5040 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6425 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2016 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views