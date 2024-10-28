Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
At its recent Annual National People's Conference held in Bulawayo, ZANU-PF resolved to reinforce the principle of party supremacy over government functions, ensuring that party objectives directly influence government policies and actions. The decision forms part of a broader framework to consolidate party control and improve governance cohesion across Zimbabwe.

"The party and Government should establish a comprehensive framework that ensures the principle of party supremacy over Government," announced ZANU-PF Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, as he outlined the resolutions from the conference.
Decentralising Ideological Training

A key outcome from the conference included the recommendation to decentralise the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, bringing training programmes to all administrative districts. The move, Chinamasa explained, aims to benefit not only party members but also government employees, private sector professionals, and the general populace. The decentralisation is expected to facilitate ideological alignment and improve nationwide understanding of party principles.
Strengthening Conflict Resolution and Digitalisation

Among other resolutions, ZANU-PF has committed to proactively addressing internal conflicts. The party's conflict resolution committee will develop programmes to detect, address, and mitigate disputes within the organisation. Additionally, the party plans to digitalise its cell and village registers, creating a more credible voter roll for internal elections, which is expected to reduce election-related disputes.

Youth Employment and Enhanced Mobility for Executives
The conference also emphasised youth empowerment, directing the government to prioritise hiring National Youth Service graduates who meet necessary qualifications. Furthermore, the party resolved to allocate vehicles to district executive chairmen to improve their mobility in implementing party programmes efficiently across districts.
Recognising Veterans and Reintegrating Returnees

Structural amendments were also proposed, including changes to the ZANU-PF constitution to recognise non-combatant cadres and war collaborators as members of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle. This decision reflects the party's commitment to inclusivity for those who contributed to Zimbabwe's independence. The party also passed a resolution to reintegrate political returnees from opposition parties, following set procedures to facilitate their involvement and progression within ZANU-PF structures.
Consolidating Party Supremacy Over Government

In line with these resolutions, President Mnangagwa, the party's First Secretary, underscored the fundamental principle of party supremacy over government. He emphasized that ZANU-PF would continue to oversee government functions, ensuring that directives, policies, and projects outlined by the party are prioritised within government plans, with necessary resources allocated accordingly.

These resolutions underscore ZANU-PF's strategy to strengthen its influence over governance, streamline operations, and reinforce unity within its ranks as the party positions itself to shape Zimbabwe's future under a cohesive ideological framework.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zanu-PF, #Indaba, #Party

