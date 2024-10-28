Bosso CEO dies

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders Football Club CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo was found dead at his home in Nketa 9, Bulawayo, on Monday evening, leaving the football community in shock. His death was confirmed by close friend Allan "Ripper" Mpofu, who shared that Dlodlo's lifeless body was discovered after friends and relatives forced entry into his home, where he had not been seen since Saturday."It seems like my friend passed on over the weekend. He was alone at his place," said Mpofu, visibly shaken. "After the alarm was raised that he had gone missing, with the help of his relatives, we had to force open the gate at his place. After peeping through the window, I could not believe my eyes. This is so disheartening."Dlodlo's sudden death is a significant loss to Highlanders Football Club, where he recently took on the role of head of secretariat in April, following the departure of Ronald Moyo. Highlanders Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe expressed deep sorrow at the news, saying, "It's sad. We are disturbed. It's a big loss to us."Former Highlanders CEO Nhlanhla Bahlangene Dube and close friend Duduzu "Teekay" Sibanda also voiced their grief. Dube, who shared a recent photo of himself with Dlodlo watching a Highlanders Royals game, was visibly emotional, while Sibanda, who had spent Saturday with Dlodlo, described the news as heartbreaking.Dlodlo's career was marked by contributions across football administration, arts, and the private sector. A former secretary-general of the Premier Soccer League and ex-manager at Bantu Rovers, he also held the role of general manager at Kings and Queens Funeral Services. His reputation extended to the arts, where he played a pivotal role in the development of Amakhosi Cultural Centre in the 90s under the late Cont Mhlanga.Social media was abuzz with tributes for Dlodlo as news of his passing spread, and at 8.20 pm on Monday, his body had not yet been moved to a mortuary. His unexpected death has left a lasting impact on those who knew him and the wider community.