Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZPC Hwange have officially secured promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), boasting an unassailable 14-point lead in the Southern Region Division One League with just four rounds remaining. Their decisive 3-0 win over Indlovu Iyanyathela in Week 26 sealed their top position, guaranteeing them a spot in Zimbabwe's elite football league for the upcoming season.

Veteran player Gerald Ndlovu led the charge, netting a brace, while Dingani Maphosa added a third goal to secure the win. With 53 points, Casmyn has locked in second place, followed by Nkayi United with 45 points. The fight for third remains close, with Mainline, Zimbabwe Saints, and Adachi all tied on 40 points.

Blessing Mbwanda, ZIFA Southern Region spokesperson, praised ZPC Hwange's persistence and hard work, which ultimately paid off this season. "Congratulations to ZPC Hwange. They have done extremely well this season. After three consecutive seasons as runners-up, they deserve this promotion. We wish them all the best in the Premiership," Mbwanda said.

ZPC Hwange's journey to the top spot was supported by a well-rounded squad, featuring standout performances from forward Justin Kaunda, who scored an impressive 14 goals this season. Midfielder Courage Sibanda contributed crucial goals as well, bringing his tally to nine. Goalkeeper Harmony Nare provided a strong defensive foundation, with defenders like Ndlovu and Dennis Ndhlovu forming a reliable backline, alongside the versatile right-back Tafadzwa Pambariza.

With their promotion to the PSL, ZPC Hwange are expected to be a formidable addition to the league, bringing with them a seasoned roster and a dedicated fanbase eager to see them compete at the top level.


Zifa Southern Region Division Week 26 Results
ZPC Hwange 3-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Zebra Revolution 0-0 Bulawayo City, Zim Saints 2-1 Ajax, Vic Falls City 0-1 Jordan FC, Adachi 0-2 Mosi Rovers, Mainline 1-0 Bosso 90, Nkayi 3-0 DRC, Talen Vision 0-0 Casmyn.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Hwange, #PSL, #Promotion

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

30 mins ago | 113 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

32 mins ago | 87 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

33 mins ago | 12 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 709 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 807 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 603 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3308 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5039 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 863 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1214 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6423 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2016 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views