ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

ZPC Hwange have officially secured promotion to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL), boasting an unassailable 14-point lead in the Southern Region Division One League with just four rounds remaining. Their decisive 3-0 win over Indlovu Iyanyathela in Week 26 sealed their top position, guaranteeing them a spot in Zimbabwe's elite football league for the upcoming season.Veteran player Gerald Ndlovu led the charge, netting a brace, while Dingani Maphosa added a third goal to secure the win. With 53 points, Casmyn has locked in second place, followed by Nkayi United with 45 points. The fight for third remains close, with Mainline, Zimbabwe Saints, and Adachi all tied on 40 points.Blessing Mbwanda, ZIFA Southern Region spokesperson, praised ZPC Hwange's persistence and hard work, which ultimately paid off this season. "Congratulations to ZPC Hwange. They have done extremely well this season. After three consecutive seasons as runners-up, they deserve this promotion. We wish them all the best in the Premiership," Mbwanda said.ZPC Hwange's journey to the top spot was supported by a well-rounded squad, featuring standout performances from forward Justin Kaunda, who scored an impressive 14 goals this season. Midfielder Courage Sibanda contributed crucial goals as well, bringing his tally to nine. Goalkeeper Harmony Nare provided a strong defensive foundation, with defenders like Ndlovu and Dennis Ndhlovu forming a reliable backline, alongside the versatile right-back Tafadzwa Pambariza.With their promotion to the PSL, ZPC Hwange are expected to be a formidable addition to the league, bringing with them a seasoned roster and a dedicated fanbase eager to see them compete at the top level.Zifa Southern Region Division Week 26 ResultsZPC Hwange 3-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Zebra Revolution 0-0 Bulawayo City, Zim Saints 2-1 Ajax, Vic Falls City 0-1 Jordan FC, Adachi 0-2 Mosi Rovers, Mainline 1-0 Bosso 90, Nkayi 3-0 DRC, Talen Vision 0-0 Casmyn.