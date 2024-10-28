Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 47-YEAR-OLD police officer stationed at Tshabalala Police Station in Bulawayo was recently dragged to court accused of raping his maid.The police officer appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla, accused of raping his juvenile domestic worker, and was remanded out of custody to November 1.The accused is being represented by Ms Sheron Drau and Ms Anakunda of Drau Law Chambers.Presenting the case for the State, Ms Nomthandazo Mafu, said the accused allegedly raped the 17-year-old on 12 September this year at around 1pm.She alleged that the accused returned home from work, found the victim alone in the house and asked her to prepare him a meal."After he had finished eating, the victim went to the kitchen to wash the dishes. During that time the accused came from behind, grabbed her waist and she tried to scream but the accused muffled her screams by covering her mouth using his hands," she said.The court heard that the accused then dragged the victim to the lounge and pushed her onto the sofa and forcibly stripped her.Ms Mafu told the court that the accused raped her once without protection."The victim was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital and a medical report was produced in court as evidence," she said.The victim told the court that when the accused raped her, she lost her virginity.