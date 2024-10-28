Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Bulawayo Taxi Association, representing a coalition of kombi (minibus) owners from various public transport groups, has submitted a petition to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) demanding the immediate reversal of the recently implemented route-sharing policy. The policy restricts kombis from different associations to designated routes across the city, which the association argues is detrimental to both the transport sector and commuters.The new route-sharing arrangement mandates that each public transport association serves specific areas: Tshova Mubaiwa operates routes in Pumula, Emganwini, and Nketa; Vuka Uzimele Transport Association (VUTA) covers Entumbane and Emakhandeni; BUPTA is assigned to the Eastern suburbs and Cowdray Park; while BCT serves the Nketa-Munyoro route. Under this policy, kombis must display specific branding for their assigned routes, and operators cannot cross into areas designated for other associations. To legally operate, transporters must belong to an association.Eighty-one members of the United Bulawayo Taxi Association signed the petition, warning of the negative effects this policy could have on fare rates, service quality, and the public's freedom to choose among operators.Fears of Price Increases and Monopolistic PracticesMr. Richard Zvidzayi, chairperson of the association, voiced concerns that the policy could lead to fare inflation due to lack of competition. "If only one association services a route, they could increase fares arbitrarily without any competitive check," said Zvidzayi. He urged both the BCC and the involved transport associations to reconsider the policy in the interest of fair competition and commuter welfare.The association contends that the policy diminishes competitive pricing, compromises service quality, and stifles innovation, as monopolistic practices may reduce the drive for improvements within the transport sector.Economic and Operational ChallengesThe policy has also introduced operational difficulties for operators. Forced branding of vehicles, according to the group, poses a financial burden and diminishes the resale value and uniqueness of the kombis. Additionally, operators argue that drivers unfamiliar with new routes may provide substandard service, ultimately decreasing passenger satisfaction."We believe that branding costs and the restriction on crossing routes reduce the originality of our businesses and prevent the development of a diverse and competitive transport industry," Zvidzayi added.Safety Concerns and Potential for ConflictThe United Bulawayo Taxi Association further warned that enforcing exclusive routes could incite conflicts among taxi operators, particularly if disagreements arise over private hires or crossover operations. "Restricting routes could lead to physical confrontations among drivers and operators, creating unrest and disrupting community peace," the association stated. They argue that a more open route system would reduce such risks and promote cooperation within the sector.Appeal for Community-Inclusive SolutionsIn their petition, the association called on local authorities to engage with vehicle owners, expressing their desire for an inclusive and balanced transport industry. They urged the council to avoid concentrating power within select associations, arguing that the growing city needs diverse companies to address Bulawayo's expanding transport needs."We appeal to the council to listen to our concerns and consider the wider community's interests," they said. "As Bulawayo grows, so too must its transport industry, and we ask that the council allow the presence of more diverse transport options in the city."The United Bulawayo Taxi Association awaits a response from the BCC, hoping for a resolution that fosters a competitive, fair, and effective transport industry for both operators and the residents of Bulawayo.