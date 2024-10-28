Latest News Editor's Choice


CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Seven senior detectives from Bulawayo's Homicide Unit appeared in court on Saturday, facing serious charges of theft, criminal abuse of office, and obstruction of justice. The detectives - implicated in an unauthorized operation involving the misuse of state resources - have been accused of attempting to recover gold ore and cash through illicit means.

The officers, Wellington Masuna, Kuziwa Dennis Zambuko, Fakazi Swati, and Clemence Mbofana, were charged with criminal abuse of office after allegedly conducting an unsanctioned operation to recover gold ore and money. Meanwhile, detectives Patson Muchingami, Weddington Mugabe, and Fairchild Katazo were charged with obstruction of justice, as they allegedly attempted to interfere with the legal process connected to the case.

The unauthorized operation reportedly involved the use of state vehicles and other resources without the necessary approval from superiors, which has raised concerns about corruption within the police force.

The seven detectives appeared before the court last Saturday and have been remanded in custody as they await a bail hearing. The court proceedings have drawn significant public interest, highlighting issues of accountability and integrity within law enforcement.

This case comes amid growing scrutiny of police conduct across the country, with the Bulawayo Homicide Unit now under particular focus.


Source - the chronicle

