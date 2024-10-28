Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The tragic passing of Sihlangu Dlodlo, the late CEO of Highlanders Football Club, has taken a chilling turn as it has emerged that he seemingly predicted his own demise in a haunting Facebook post just weeks before his death. Dlodlo was discovered dead on Monday evening at his home in Nketa 6 after friends and family raised concerns about his absence since Saturday.

In a post dated October 16 at 8:48 AM, Dlodlo shared his thoughts on death and solitude, stating, "One nice way yokuqeda idrama lobumbulu bemfeni (to avoid drama at a funeral) is to die endlini uwedwa nje (at home alone)… just rot for a week or so. Omakhalwane babone ngempukane eziyigreen ewindini (neighbours will just see flies around) and not know how to contact izihlobo zakho (your relatives). Amapholisa abuthe amaremains ngebhokisi lensimbi (the police will collect your remains in a metal box) and take you, hopefully, to Kings and Queens. That way akula za (there will be no) body viewing. Straight to Luveve Cemetery. By the way, lingabuyi lama flawuzi (please don't bring flowers), bo sugar."

Dlodlo's post has sparked conversations about the mental health challenges that many face, as well as the impact of loneliness. His close associate, Allan "Ripper" Mpofu, confirmed the tragic news, recounting how they forced entry into Dlodlo's home after concerns were raised.

"It seems my friend passed on over the weekend. He was alone at his place. After concern was raised about his absence, we forced open the gate with the help of his relatives," Mpofu said, visibly shaken. "I peeped through the window and could hardly believe my eyes. I saw the lifeless body of my close friend. This is so disheartening; it's really sad. We discovered this around 6:45 PM. I cannot speak further because I have to respect Sihlangu's family."

Dlodlo's untimely death has left the Highlanders community in mourning, as tributes pour in for a man who played a significant role in Zimbabwean football. The circumstances surrounding his death and his poignant social media reflections serve as a somber reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support systems in our communities.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Dlodlo, #Death, #Predict

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

31 mins ago | 123 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

33 mins ago | 94 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

34 mins ago | 13 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 808 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3311 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5045 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 864 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6430 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2016 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views