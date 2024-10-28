Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

News / National

by Staff reporter

The tragic passing of Sihlangu Dlodlo, the late CEO of Highlanders Football Club, has taken a chilling turn as it has emerged that he seemingly predicted his own demise in a haunting Facebook post just weeks before his death. Dlodlo was discovered dead on Monday evening at his home in Nketa 6 after friends and family raised concerns about his absence since Saturday.In a post dated October 16 at 8:48 AM, Dlodlo shared his thoughts on death and solitude, stating, "One nice way yokuqeda idrama lobumbulu bemfeni (to avoid drama at a funeral) is to die endlini uwedwa nje (at home alone)… just rot for a week or so. Omakhalwane babone ngempukane eziyigreen ewindini (neighbours will just see flies around) and not know how to contact izihlobo zakho (your relatives). Amapholisa abuthe amaremains ngebhokisi lensimbi (the police will collect your remains in a metal box) and take you, hopefully, to Kings and Queens. That way akula za (there will be no) body viewing. Straight to Luveve Cemetery. By the way, lingabuyi lama flawuzi (please don't bring flowers), bo sugar."Dlodlo's post has sparked conversations about the mental health challenges that many face, as well as the impact of loneliness. His close associate, Allan "Ripper" Mpofu, confirmed the tragic news, recounting how they forced entry into Dlodlo's home after concerns were raised."It seems my friend passed on over the weekend. He was alone at his place. After concern was raised about his absence, we forced open the gate with the help of his relatives," Mpofu said, visibly shaken. "I peeped through the window and could hardly believe my eyes. I saw the lifeless body of my close friend. This is so disheartening; it's really sad. We discovered this around 6:45 PM. I cannot speak further because I have to respect Sihlangu's family."Dlodlo's untimely death has left the Highlanders community in mourning, as tributes pour in for a man who played a significant role in Zimbabwean football. The circumstances surrounding his death and his poignant social media reflections serve as a somber reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the need for support systems in our communities.