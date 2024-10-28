7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

News / National

by Staff reporter

Seven high-ranking detectives from the Zimbabwe Republic Police's homicide unit in Bulawayo have been charged with theft, criminal abuse of office, and obstruction of justice following their alleged involvement in an illegal operation using state resources.The accused officers - Wellington Masuna, Kuziwa Dennis Zambuko, Fakazi Swati, Clemence Mbofana, Patson Muchingami, Weddington Mugabe, and Fairchild Katazo - appeared in court last Saturday and were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing. The State denied bail, citing their previous convictions and ongoing legal cases, as well as a significant risk of witness tampering.Court documents indicate that the detectives engaged in unsanctioned activities related to the recovery of gold ore and cash. On October 7, Masuna, Zambuko, Swati, and Mbofana allegedly accepted a request from artisanal miner Lista Chipuriro to investigate the theft of gold by a man named Petros Daki. This request was accepted despite the understanding that Nugget Mine, where the alleged theft occurred, falls under the jurisdiction of the ZRP Matopos and the CID Minerals Fauna and Flora Unit in Plumtree.Using a police vehicle, the detectives allegedly intercepted Daki and another individual at the Cecil Hotel in Bulawayo. They unlawfully took Daki to a residence in Pumula South, where they reportedly seized cash amounting to $23,700 from Daki's mother, Thenjiwe Dube. They then returned to the CID Homicide offices, where Zambuko allegedly gave Daki $7,800, claiming it was the amount recovered.The court documents further allege that the detectives unlawfully confiscated $15,900 from Daki, intending to keep it for themselves, thus acting contrary to their duties as public officers. Additionally, they are accused of unlawfully seizing a vehicle belonging to Daki, along with another $2,000 in cash from Daki's wife, Prosper Moyo, during a separate incident.On October 24, Muchingami, Mugabe, and Katazo allegedly attempted to obstruct justice by hindering the lawful detention of Masuna, Zambuko, Swati, and Mbofana, who had been brought in by other detectives. They reportedly removed their handcuffs and attempted to set them free.The serious nature of these charges against high-ranking officers has raised concerns about police conduct and accountability within the Zimbabwe Republic Police. As the case unfolds, it highlights the ongoing challenges facing law enforcement in Zimbabwe, particularly regarding corruption and the misuse of authority.