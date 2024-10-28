'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo's city centre is facing significant disruption as kombi crews, illegal taxi operators, and inter-city buses continue to flout traffic regulations and city by-laws, particularly during peak hours. Despite repeated interventions by law enforcement, the practice of picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points has become increasingly commonplace, contributing to severe congestion and unsafe driving conditions.The ongoing chaos is most pronounced in the mornings, afternoons, and after work hours, with illegal operators often blocking entire roads as they jostle for passengers. This behavior not only inconveniences other drivers but also raises the risk of accidents.In response to the escalating lawlessness, the Bulawayo police have pledged to intensify their crackdown on illegal taxi operations and the so-called "mushikashika" drivers. Over 30 illegal taxi drivers have been arrested and their vehicles impounded since the start of the police blitz on Monday of last week. Authorities assert that these efforts will continue until they restore order in the transport sector.The police actions come after numerous complaints from registered taxi operators, including Tshova Mubaiwa and the Bulawayo United Passenger Transporters Association (BUPTA). These operators feel that the rise of illegal taxi services is undermining their businesses and violating established regulations that dictate that all public transport vehicles must be registered and operate only from designated pick-up and drop-off points.Inspector Abednico Ncube, the provincial police spokesperson, expressed concern over the proliferation of illegal taxi ranks throughout the city. "The illegal taxi ranks, where mushikashikas pick up and drop off passengers, have become a serious problem. Our traffic division is conducting routine raids, and we have impounded over 30 vehicles involved in illegal activities," he stated.Ncube urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement during these operations and warned against boarding illegal vehicles, which he noted lack proper insurance and may pose a significant danger to passengers.Chronicle reporters recently conducted a survey of illegal taxi ranks and observed the rampant lawlessness. Notable locations include the corner of Fife Street and 8th Avenue, where an unauthorized taxi rank operates opposite a prominent bank, facilitating transport to the Selbourne Park suburb. Drivers at this location reportedly circumvent parking fees by sharing costs among multiple vehicles, allowing them to load and leave quickly.Another illegal taxi rank was spotted at Fort Street and 8th Avenue, serving passengers traveling to western suburbs like Nketa, Nkulumane, and Emganwini. A particularly busy site is located along Joshua Mqabuko Street and Third Avenue, catering to those heading to Trenance, Northend, and Saucerstown.Concerns over these illegal operations have also prompted the United Bulawayo Taxi Association to formally petition the Bulawayo City Council and other transport associations. The 81-member group expressed worries about the adverse effects of the current route-sharing policy, which they claim undermines fair competition and negatively impacts service quality.Mr. Richard Zvidzayi, chairperson of the United Bulawayo Taxi Association, emphasized the need for urgent intervention. "We urge the City of Bulawayo to reconsider the route-sharing policy and explore alternatives that promote healthy competition while protecting the interests of operators and commuters," he said.The taxi operators' petition highlights that the existing policy lacks clarity regarding route-sharing authority and results in arbitrary fare increases that do not accurately reflect economic conditions. They argue that these practices diminish competition and restrict operators' freedoms, ultimately harming the development of a diverse transport sector.As the chaos continues in Bulawayo's transport landscape, stakeholders are calling for immediate action to address the underlying issues and restore order, ensuring a safer and more efficient transportation system for all residents.