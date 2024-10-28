Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Taxi rank' chaos in Bulawayo CBD

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Bulawayo's city centre is facing significant disruption as kombi crews, illegal taxi operators, and inter-city buses continue to flout traffic regulations and city by-laws, particularly during peak hours. Despite repeated interventions by law enforcement, the practice of picking up and dropping off passengers at undesignated points has become increasingly commonplace, contributing to severe congestion and unsafe driving conditions.

The ongoing chaos is most pronounced in the mornings, afternoons, and after work hours, with illegal operators often blocking entire roads as they jostle for passengers. This behavior not only inconveniences other drivers but also raises the risk of accidents.

In response to the escalating lawlessness, the Bulawayo police have pledged to intensify their crackdown on illegal taxi operations and the so-called "mushikashika" drivers. Over 30 illegal taxi drivers have been arrested and their vehicles impounded since the start of the police blitz on Monday of last week. Authorities assert that these efforts will continue until they restore order in the transport sector.

The police actions come after numerous complaints from registered taxi operators, including Tshova Mubaiwa and the Bulawayo United Passenger Transporters Association (BUPTA). These operators feel that the rise of illegal taxi services is undermining their businesses and violating established regulations that dictate that all public transport vehicles must be registered and operate only from designated pick-up and drop-off points.

Inspector Abednico Ncube, the provincial police spokesperson, expressed concern over the proliferation of illegal taxi ranks throughout the city. "The illegal taxi ranks, where mushikashikas pick up and drop off passengers, have become a serious problem. Our traffic division is conducting routine raids, and we have impounded over 30 vehicles involved in illegal activities," he stated.

Ncube urged the public to cooperate with law enforcement during these operations and warned against boarding illegal vehicles, which he noted lack proper insurance and may pose a significant danger to passengers.

Chronicle reporters recently conducted a survey of illegal taxi ranks and observed the rampant lawlessness. Notable locations include the corner of Fife Street and 8th Avenue, where an unauthorized taxi rank operates opposite a prominent bank, facilitating transport to the Selbourne Park suburb. Drivers at this location reportedly circumvent parking fees by sharing costs among multiple vehicles, allowing them to load and leave quickly.

Another illegal taxi rank was spotted at Fort Street and 8th Avenue, serving passengers traveling to western suburbs like Nketa, Nkulumane, and Emganwini. A particularly busy site is located along Joshua Mqabuko Street and Third Avenue, catering to those heading to Trenance, Northend, and Saucerstown.

Concerns over these illegal operations have also prompted the United Bulawayo Taxi Association to formally petition the Bulawayo City Council and other transport associations. The 81-member group expressed worries about the adverse effects of the current route-sharing policy, which they claim undermines fair competition and negatively impacts service quality.

Mr. Richard Zvidzayi, chairperson of the United Bulawayo Taxi Association, emphasized the need for urgent intervention. "We urge the City of Bulawayo to reconsider the route-sharing policy and explore alternatives that promote healthy competition while protecting the interests of operators and commuters," he said.

The taxi operators' petition highlights that the existing policy lacks clarity regarding route-sharing authority and results in arbitrary fare increases that do not accurately reflect economic conditions. They argue that these practices diminish competition and restrict operators' freedoms, ultimately harming the development of a diverse transport sector.

As the chaos continues in Bulawayo's transport landscape, stakeholders are calling for immediate action to address the underlying issues and restore order, ensuring a safer and more efficient transportation system for all residents.

Source - the chronicle
More on: #Taxi, #Rank, #CBD

Comments

Residential stands for sale in bulawayo


Must Read

South Africa's celebrity snake handler dies of snake bite

31 mins ago | 125 Views

Botswana vote shaken up by angry ex-president

34 mins ago | 97 Views

South Africa submits main legal claim to the top UN court accusing Israel of genocide

34 mins ago | 13 Views

ANC introduces its version of Chitepo School of Ideology

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

4 men die after drinking aloe vera 'aphrodisiac'

2 hrs ago | 371 Views

Mnangagwa's govt in soup over unsanctioned US$500m 'loan'

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Choppies mulls Zimbabwe exit

2 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chamisa prepares for Presidential bid

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

5 in court for armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Businesswoman fights off loan shark

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Businessman challenges High Court ruling after losing US$380k home

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

2 hrs ago | 98 Views

7 top rogue cops arrested, dragged to court

2 hrs ago | 149 Views

Sihlangu Dlodlo predicted his death?

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

CID detectives use State resources in private dispute

2 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bulawayo taxi association demands repeal of route-sharing policy

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Cops rapes juvenile domestic worker

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZPC Hwange joins ZPC Kariba in PSL

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Bosso CEO dies

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zanu-PF indaba reinforces party supremacy over Zimbabwe govt

2 hrs ago | 19 Views

9 power stations planned for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

RBZ rubbishes Chamisa lawyer's claims on ZiG

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwean industry urged to brace for AfCFTA competition

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

'I'll be back!' Chamisa is back to con you to participate in 2028 and perpetuate all our suffering

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Gukurahundi perpetrators are exposed and cited to clarify the 2017 coup!

14 hrs ago | 808 Views

Traditional Healer Gogo Chihoro to Open Office in Bulawayo This Saturday, Answering Calls from Matabeleland

14 hrs ago | 604 Views

Breaking News: Highlanders FC CEO Sihlangu Dlodlo Reportedly Found Dead in Bulawayo Home

16 hrs ago | 3311 Views

ZiG remains fully legal and operational, says RBZ

17 hrs ago | 769 Views

Zimra seizes Hwindi President's car

18 hrs ago | 5046 Views

Dynamos legend Ernest Kamba passes away

19 hrs ago | 1220 Views

What did the ZANU-PF conference achieve besides trying to do something unconstitutional?

21 hrs ago | 864 Views

Ex-ZIPRA Veteran Slams Zanu PF's Push for Mnangagwa to Stay in Power: Calls for National Referendum

21 hrs ago | 971 Views

New Zealand's groundbreaking move toward regulating online casinos

21 hrs ago | 124 Views

Gokwe man sentenced to 10 years for fatal assault

21 hrs ago | 415 Views

Electronic form 1 boarding school enrolment opens November 1

21 hrs ago | 410 Views

Angry illegal miners destroy the guard room at Eureka mine

21 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bulawayo man arrested for flying a drone without a licence

22 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Manchester United manager sacked

22 hrs ago | 677 Views

WATCH: Chivayo promises vehicle rewards to Scotland FC players

22 hrs ago | 1342 Views

MWOS FC dominates Mhangura

24 hrs ago | 430 Views

Zanu-PF to renew talks with Britain over pledge to fund Zimbabwe land reform process

28 Oct 2024 at 09:50hrs | 383 Views

Ramaphosa's goons go after Dali Mpofu over 'unpaid personal tax'?

28 Oct 2024 at 07:57hrs | 6431 Views

Zimbabwe farmers push for localisation of tobacco beneficiation

28 Oct 2024 at 07:09hrs | 214 Views

Mutsvangwa says ED2030 slogan, a reaction to outside forces

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 2016 Views

Slap in the face for ED2030 brigade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:08hrs | 1464 Views

CCC activist sues Kazembe over unlawful arrest

28 Oct 2024 at 07:07hrs | 302 Views

Zimbabwe sees US$16.3 billion in diaspora remittances over a decade

28 Oct 2024 at 07:05hrs | 295 Views