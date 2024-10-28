Latest News Editor's Choice


Diasporas gift Tsholotsho with private school

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A dedicated group of Zimbabweans based in South Africa has mobilized resources to construct a state-of-the-art private boarding and day school in the Tsholotsho district of Matabeleland North province. The initiative aims to challenge the perception that the region lacks educational commitment and resources.

The Royal Avenue High School is scheduled to officially open its doors in January next year, with veteran educator Ben Moyo appointed as its principal. Moyo, a retired headmaster with extensive experience in managing private institutions, including Masiye Phambili College and Minda Mission, is now actively recruiting teachers and advertising available spaces for students.

In an interview, Moyo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "This is a group of Tsholotsho people in the diaspora who obtained the land under Chief Gampu in the Simanje area. They started building it and now they are ready to open the school next year."

The school will offer both boarding and day school options. Fees for boarders will be set at US$650 per term, with a non-refundable deposit of US$30. For day scholars, the fee will be US$250, also requiring a non-refundable deposit of US$15. Moyo emphasized the school's commitment to accessibility, noting, "The fees are made affordable for day scholars, and boarders can come from any part of the country."

The curriculum will include traditional subjects such as English, History, Science, Accounts, Agriculture, French, Mathematics, Music, and Computers. Moyo highlighted the school's role in the community, mentioning that agriculture teachers will also provide villagers with technical skills, thereby enhancing local capacity.

"Our goal is not only to educate but also to correct the misconception that the people of Tsholotsho are not educated and to reduce the number of individuals leaving for South Africa as undocumented immigrants," Moyo added.

The construction of Royal Avenue High School reflects a broader trend of Zimbabweans in the diaspora contributing to their homeland's development through infrastructure projects, remittances, and charitable initiatives. According to government estimates, diaspora remittances have reached US$16.3 billion over the past decade, as around 3 million Zimbabweans living abroad send financial support back home.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo recently addressed the issue of labor migration, noting that approximately 3 million Zimbabweans reside in South Africa, with additional communities in the United Kingdom, Botswana, and Australia.

The establishment of Royal Avenue High School marks a significant step towards enhancing educational opportunities in Tsholotsho and underscores the potential for diaspora nationals to effect positive change in their communities back home.

