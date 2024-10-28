Businesswoman fights off loan shark

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare businesswoman has approached the Norton Magistrates Court for an interdict against a loan shark, alleging harassment and intimidation linked to a loan she secured last year.Fungai Golowa filed her application last Friday, represented by attorney Scott Panashe Mamimine. She claims that Leeroy Martin Honde, the loan shark in question, forced her to pay an exorbitant US$59,650 in interest under the threat of harm from President Emmerson Mnangagwa's close security detail.Golowa states that she obtained a loan of US$13,000 from Honde on December 14, 2023. Since then, she alleges that Honde has capitalized the interest to exceed the original loan amount, charging an interest rate of 40% on the outstanding balance with each payment she made.In her court submission, Golowa indicated that despite her payments, Honde continues to demand an additional US$37,058. She claims that he has made her sign acknowledgments of debt, asserting that the funds are owed to Mnangagwa's security detail, who allegedly insists on usurious, compounded interest rates."The pressure and fear he instilled in me were overwhelming. Whenever I hesitated to make a payment, he would ominously imply that the money belonged to a powerful individual in the President's Office," Golowa said.She recounted that Honde would travel from Norton to Harare daily to collect payments, and his tactics included making sexual advances toward her. Golowa expressed her fear for her safety, stating that Honde's threats intensified, leading her to consult with a lawyer on October 20, 2024. Her attorney subsequently informed Honde that she would cease all further payments."My situation has become unbearable. Honde's demands and behavior have left me terrified that he may collude with rogue security personnel to harm me or my business," she added, emphasizing the alarming nature of Honde's threats and actions.Golowa is requesting the court to prohibit Honde from communicating with her or her employees and to keep him at least 50 meters away from both her business and residence in Braeside, Harare. She contends that Honde is an unregistered money lender and is engaging in illegal activities in violation of the Money Lending Act.As the case progresses through the court system, Golowa remains hopeful for protection from what she describes as a toxic and threatening situation. The matter is currently pending before the court.