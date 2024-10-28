Latest News Editor's Choice


5 in court for armed robbery

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Five individuals have appeared before a Harare magistrate, facing multiple counts of armed robbery involving firearms and axes to intimidate victims and steal valuables.

The accused - Talkmore Masanga (45), Tafadzwa Kupeta (27), Rashid Adam Chipanga (30), Stephen Mahachi (51), and Wonder Matope (42) - are charged with three separate counts of robbery that reportedly occurred last week.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje presented the cases to Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa, detailing the harrowing experiences of the victims involved.

In the first incident, the complainant, Elemencia Mbito (50) from Manyame Park in St Mary's, Chitungwiza, arrived home in her Honda Fit. Upon entering, she was confronted by the five suspects, who, along with accomplices still at large, broke into her home by smashing a kitchen window and burglar bar with an axe. The armed robbers allegedly forced her to lie on the floor while they stole US$1,500 in cash, along with cellphones, car keys, and a power bank.

The second victim, Memory Mudzongachiso (43) of Hopley Zone 6, was asleep when she was startled awake by a loud bang on her dining room window. Investigating the noise, she was met by the accused, who brandished firearms and an axe. They ordered her to the floor, tied her hands and legs with shoelaces, and made off with US$8,400 in cash. To further intimidate the victim, they reportedly fired three shots into the air before escaping.

In a related incident, Tendero Nyamundaya, who resides in Hopley Zone 6 with her husband Linance Shambare, was also targeted. The couple awoke to a loud noise at their window and found the suspects pointing firearms at them, demanding cash. They violently assaulted Shambare with an axe and stole US$600, as well as a power bank, before firing shots into the air to deter bystanders from intervening.

Chirenje revealed that on October 21, detectives from the CID Homicide Unit in Harare received information implicating the accused in various robbery cases in Harare and Chitungwiza. Following this lead, the suspects were arrested on October 22, with a Walther P38 pistol, missing its serial number, recovered during the operation.

The court proceedings continue as the accused face serious charges stemming from these violent acts.

Source - newsday
