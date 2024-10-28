Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'US sanctions trapping Zimbabwe to remain second-class'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Palestine's ambassador to Zimbabwe, Tamer Almassri, has criticized the intensifying economic sanctions imposed by the United States, stating that they contribute to Zimbabweans remaining second-class citizens alongside other developing nations.

Almassri's remarks came as Zimbabwe commemorated Anti-Sanctions Day last week, alongside other Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries, to advocate for the lifting of sanctions affecting the nation. Zimbabwe has been under US sanctions since 2001, initially imposed in response to alleged human rights violations and the controversial land reform program.

Despite this, Western nations, including the United States, maintain that Zimbabwe is not under widespread sanctions, asserting that restrictions target only specific corrupt individuals. US Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pamela Tremont, recently reiterated that Zimbabwe's struggles in securing new credit lines are primarily due to its failure to meet debt obligations and endemic corruption, rather than sanctions.

However, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has consistently argued that these sanctions hinder his government's Vision 2030 agenda, limiting access to essential international financial support.

Speaking at the launch of an Anti-Sanctions book by Norbert Hosho, president and founder of the Zimbabwe Anti-Sanctions Trust, Almassri lamented the ongoing impact of sanctions, emphasizing their detrimental effects on ordinary citizens, including children and patients.

"You should open your eyes, open your mind very well to understand that as Africa, as Zimbabwe, you actually are second class human beings," he stated. He drew parallels to the Palestinian struggle, highlighting the humanitarian toll of prolonged sanctions.

Almassri reaffirmed Palestine's solidarity with Zimbabwe in the fight against sanctions, noting that the struggle for liberation is ongoing. "The struggle of the Republic of Zimbabwe did not end in 1980, but it's continuous," he asserted.

He called for greater advocacy of the Zimbabwean narrative, urging the international community to recognize the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle, which "did not come for free" but "came with mountains of bodies and rivers of blood."

The ambassador concluded by stating that Western sanctions would not lead to Zimbabwe's re-colonization. "Even if you continue with your sanctions another 20 years, nothing will change in Zimbabwe," he declared, emphasizing his faith in the country's leadership and revolutionary ideals.

As the debate over sanctions continues, the Zimbabwean government remains committed to advocating for their removal, asserting that they are detrimental to the nation's development and the well-being of its citizens.


