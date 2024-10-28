CIO trio in court on robbery, extortion charges

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three state security agents attached to the Presidential Guard appeared in court yesterday, facing serious allegations of extorting and robbing a Chinese national of US$2,800.The accused, Chamunorwa Victor Chinorwiwa (32), Hilary Maravanyika (28), and Tawanda Ngoshi (39), were presented before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa. They have been remanded in custody until today as they await a ruling on their application challenging their placement on remand.The complainant, Enjie Zhang (49), a Chinese national, reported the incident, which occurred on October 19 at the Murodzi Mining Claim in Concession, Mazowe district. According to Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, the trio arrived at the mining site in a dark blue Toyota Hilux GD-6 double-cab vehicle that lacked registration plates.Upon their arrival, the agents allegedly identified themselves as officers from the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) and ordered Zhang and his 25 mine workers to sit on the ground while brandishing pistols. The accused threatened to shoot Zhang and his workers if they attempted to flee.The court documents state that the agents demanded to see the identity documents, mining certificates, and work permits of Zhang and his colleagues. Although the workers provided their identity documents, they could not present the required mining certificates and work permits, claiming these were in the custody of a Ms. Hu, the general manager, who was in Harare at the time.Accusing Zhang of illegal mining operations, the agents allegedly demanded a cash payment of US$2,000 for their release. They instructed Zhang to contact Ms. Hu to arrange the bribe. One of the agents, identified as Simbabure, who is already in remand, reportedly spoke with Hu using Zhang's phone, instructing her to deliver the bribe money to Ngoshi.Subsequently, Hu contacted Godfrey Zambuko, an employee of Holden Field Investments, who was in Harare, and instructed him to deliver the US$2,000 bribe to Ngoshi at Zimbabwe House. The State alleges that Zambuko complied and delivered the money.The court further heard that the accused extorted additional money from another Chinese national, Hang Hainglin, who had fled the mining site to a nearby location. Hainglin reportedly paid the agents US$1,000 for his release. Additionally, Kelvinator Don Paricha, acting as an interpreter, allegedly handed over US$800 to the agents.On October 21, the accused reportedly contacted Zambuko, inviting him to Zimbabwe House to discuss further bribe payments. The following day, Zambuko informed Isheanesu Kufakunesu from the President's Department about the extortion scheme. The two then went to Zimbabwe House, where they met Simbabure, leading to the agents' arrest.Simbabure's subsequent cooperation with authorities implicated the other state agents, resulting in their apprehension. The case has raised serious concerns about corruption and abuse of power among state security officials, prompting calls for accountability and reform.